Football
JFC vs MCFC Dream11 Predictions: ISL Fantasy Tips, Probable 11, Captain and Vice-Captain
Dream 11 tips and predictions for the ISL match between Jamshedpur FC and Mumbai City FC.
In the 94th match of the Indian Super League 2021-22, Jamshedpur FC will host Mumbai City FC at the GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, Goa. The Men of Steel are now sitting at the fourth spot with twenty-five points from fourteen matches while the Islanders are in the fifth spot with twenty-five points from fifteen matches.
Head to Head Record
Matches played - 9
Jamshedpur FC - 4
Mumbai City FC - 3
Draw - 1
Goal Tally
Jamshedpur FC have scored twenty-three goals so far in the tournament. The Nizams have conceded fifteen goals. On the other hand, Mumbai City FC have scored twenty-nine goals. However, they have conceded twenty-three goals so far.
Top Scorer
Jamshedpur FC - Greg Stewart (7 goals)
Mumbai City FC - Igor Angulo (10 goals)
Recent Form
Jamshedpur FC - W W W L W
Mumbai City FC - L D D W W
Squad
Jamshedpur FC - Pawan Kumar, Rehenesh TP, Vishal Yadav, Jitendra Singh, Laldinpuia, Narender Gahlot, Ricky Lallawmawia, Eli Sabia, Sandip Mandi, Laldinliana Renthlei, Peter Hartley, Anas Edathodika, Boris Singh, Pronay Halder, Alex Lima, Mobashir Rahman, Ritwik Das, Greg Stewart, Len Doungel, Jordan Murray, Daniel Chima. Farukh Choudhary, Ishan Pandita.
Mumbai City FC - Phurba Lachenpa, Mohammad Nawaz, Ravi Kumar, Vikram Lakhbir Singh, Rahul Bheke, Amey Ranawade, Mehtab Singh, Mohammad Rakip, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Mourtada Fall, Valpuia, Mandar Rao Dessai, Cassio Gabriel, Brad Inman, Vinit rai, Ahmed Jahouh, Raynier Fernandes, Rowllin Borges, Naorem Tondomba Singh, Chanso Horam, Asif Khan, Lalengmawia, Vikram Pratap Singh, Gurkirat Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Igor Angulo, Bipin Singh, Diego Mauricio, Pranjal Bhumij.
Unavailability
Jamshedpur FC - None
Mumbai City FC - Rowlin Borges
Expected 11
Jamshedpur FC ( 4-4-1-1) - Rehenesh, Dinlian, Sabia, Hartley, Ricky, Boris, Pronay, Jitendra, Ritwik, Stewart, Chukwu.
Mumbai City FC (4-2-3-1) - Nawaz, Bheke, Falla, Mehtab, Mandar, Apuia, Jahouh, Chhangte, Gabriel, Bipin, Angulo.
The Bridge Dream11 Prediction
Nawaz (8.5), Bheke (8.5), Dinliana (8.5), Hartley (9.0), Jahouh (10.0), Apuia (8.5), Boris (8.5), Gabriel (9.0), Stewart (10.5) (C), Angulo (10.0) (VC), Chukwu (9.0).