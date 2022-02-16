JFC vs MCFC Dream11 Predictions: ISL Fantasy Tips, Probable 11, Captain and Vice-Captain

In the 94th match of the Indian Super League 2021-22, Jamshedpur FC will host Mumbai City FC at the GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, Goa. The Men of Steel are now sitting at the fourth spot with twenty-five points from fourteen matches while the Islanders are in the fifth spot with twenty-five points from fifteen matches.

Head to Head Record

Matches played - 9

Jamshedpur FC - 4

Mumbai City FC - 3

Draw - 1

Goal Tally

Jamshedpur FC have scored twenty-three goals so far in the tournament. The Nizams have conceded fifteen goals. On the other hand, Mumbai City FC have scored twenty-nine goals. However, they have conceded twenty-three goals so far.

Top Scorer

Jamshedpur FC - Greg Stewart (7 goals)

Mumbai City FC - Igor Angulo (10 goals)

Recent Form

Jamshedpur FC - W W W L W

Mumbai City FC - L D D W W

Squad

Jamshedpur FC - Pawan Kumar, Rehenesh TP, Vishal Yadav, Jitendra Singh, Laldinpuia, Narender Gahlot, Ricky Lallawmawia, Eli Sabia, Sandip Mandi, Laldinliana Renthlei, Peter Hartley, Anas Edathodika, Boris Singh, Pronay Halder, Alex Lima, Mobashir Rahman, Ritwik Das, Greg Stewart, Len Doungel, Jordan Murray, Daniel Chima. Farukh Choudhary, Ishan Pandita.

Mumbai City FC - Phurba Lachenpa, Mohammad Nawaz, Ravi Kumar, Vikram Lakhbir Singh, Rahul Bheke, Amey Ranawade, Mehtab Singh, Mohammad Rakip, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Mourtada Fall, Valpuia, Mandar Rao Dessai, Cassio Gabriel, Brad Inman, Vinit rai, Ahmed Jahouh, Raynier Fernandes, Rowllin Borges, Naorem Tondomba Singh, Chanso Horam, Asif Khan, Lalengmawia, Vikram Pratap Singh, Gurkirat Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Igor Angulo, Bipin Singh, Diego Mauricio, Pranjal Bhumij.

Unavailability

Jamshedpur FC - None

Mumbai City FC - Rowlin Borges

Expected 11

Jamshedpur FC ( 4-4-1-1) - Rehenesh, Dinlian, Sabia, Hartley, Ricky, Boris, Pronay, Jitendra, Ritwik, Stewart, Chukwu.

Mumbai City FC (4-2-3-1) - Nawaz, Bheke, Falla, Mehtab, Mandar, Apuia, Jahouh, Chhangte, Gabriel, Bipin, Angulo.

The Bridge Dream11 Prediction

Nawaz (8.5), Bheke (8.5), Dinliana (8.5), Hartley (9.0), Jahouh (10.0), Apuia (8.5), Boris (8.5), Gabriel (9.0), Stewart (10.5) (C), Angulo (10.0) (VC), Chukwu (9.0).