Midfielder Jeakson Singh joins KBFC preseason amid transfer rumors

Midfielder Jeakson Singh, amid speculations of a move away from the yellow submarines, has joined for the KBFC preseason camp in Thailand.

With just one year left in his contract, extension talks have stalled between the midfielder and KBFC.

It is rumored that three ISL clubs are ready to get the services of the Manipuri midfielder, one of the best in the business in the Indian football circuit.

The KBFC squad, meanwhile, has arrived in Thailand, as it kicks off preseason preparations for the 2024-25 season.

The first team have set up base in Chonburi, at the Pattana Sports Complex, where newly appointed Head Coach Mikael Stahre and his coaching staff are expected to take charge of their first training session today.

The first set of players arrived in Thailand early in the morning with more arrivals expected later in the week.

Defender Aiban Dohling and forward Kwame Peprah will be training again with the squad following the season-ending injuries they sustained last season.



Goalkeeping coach Slaven Progvecki will get a first look at newly signed goalkeepers Som Kumar and Nora Fernandes, both of whom joined in the summer.



They are joined by Md. Arbaz, is now into his second pre-season with the first team. Meanwhile, Sachin Suresh is continuing his rehabilitation in Kochi and is expected to join the squad later.



Other fresh faces include winger R. Lalthanmawia and star forward Noah Saddaoui, both of whom are all set to participate in their first full preseason with the club since joining the Blasters in the summer.



Loan returnees M.Saheef, M.Ajsal, and Bikash Singh, all of whom gained valuable minutes and match experience last season, also joined the squad as they look to cement their place for the upcoming season.

Meanwhile, youngster Korou Singh has received preseason first-team call-ups, the latter of whom is expected to join the squad later due to U-20 National Team commitments.



The rest of the travelling squad includes plenty of familiar faces, as they look to kick-start preseason preparations on the front-foot.



The full travelling squad



Goalkeepers



Mohammed Arbaz, Nora Fernandes, Som Kumar



Defenders



Miloš Drinčić, Sandeep Singh, Hormipam Ruivah, Pritam Kotal, Prabir Das, Aiban Dohling, Muhammed Saheef, Naocha Singh



Midfileders



Mohammed Azhar, Mohammed Aimen, Jeakson Singh, Danish Farooq, Freddy Lallawmawma, Vibin Mohanan, Yoihenba Meitei



Forwards



Adrian Luna, Noah Sadaoui, Jaushua Sotirio, Kwame Peprah, Rahul KP, Bryce Miranda, Ishan Pandita, R. Lalthanmawia, Sreekuttan MS, Noah Sadaoui, Muhammad Ajsal, Sagolsem Bikash Singh, Saurav



The Blasters will spend 3 weeks in Thailand before traveling back to India for the 133rd Durand Cup, which is set to commence on July 26.

