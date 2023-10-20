Jeakson Singh faces extended sideline due to injury

Kerala Blasters and the Indian national team are set to endure a significant setback as Jeakson Singh, the formidable defensive midfielder, is set to miss a substantial part of the season due to a shoulder injury sustained during a league match against Mumbai City on October 8th.

Jeakson Singh, a pivotal player for both his club and the national side, is now facing the prospect of undergoing surgery, which will inevitably sideline him for approximately 2-3 months. This unwelcome news was confirmed by Kerala Blasters' assistant coach, Frank Dauwen, who expressed his concern for Jeakson's situation.

Frank Dauwen stated, "For Jeakson, I think he needs surgery, and he may be sidelined for 2-3 months."

Jeakson Singh is not the only casualty from the encounter with Mumbai City. Aibanbha Dohling, the wingback, also suffered an injury during the same game, necessitating immediate surgery. Regrettably, Aiban is now ruled out for the entire season, leaving a gaping hole in the squad's defensive lineup.

Furthermore, the team faces additional concerns with the absence of defender Marko Leskovic, who is yet to return to match fitness. However, there is a glimmer of hope as striker Ishan Pandita makes his comeback and is set to be available for the upcoming game against NorthEast United FC.

Kerala Blasters must also contend with the suspension of Milos Drincic, who is set to miss three games due to disciplinary action. This comes as an added blow to the team, as they must navigate a demanding season without several key players.

As it stands Jeakson will also miss the national team's crucial fixtures.