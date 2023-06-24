Japanese midfielder set to join Jamshedpur FC

Jamshedpur FC is all set to rope in Rei Tachikawa. A source close to the development confirmed he has signed a one-year deal with the club. The deal is subject to medical clearance.

Rei Tachikawa is a very popular Japanese midfielder currently playing in Europe. Starting his career at Osaka Uni H&SS, he went on to play for some top European clubs like Perafita, Felgueiras, and Santa Lucia.

Last season he was with Malta's premier league club Sirens FC. He played 23 matches last season scoring 2 goals. Though primarily a central midfielder he can play as a center forward also.

Jamshedpur FC are turning a new leaf for next season’s ISL. They have already roped in Scott Cooper as their head coach. Also, they are completely revamping their squad to get a top six finish.

They have already roped in Petar Sliskovic. They are currently in talks with an Algerian striker and are looking to release Ishan Panditia.