Jamshedpur to host Durand Cup in July-August

The 133rd edition of the Durand Cup, a tournament run by the Indian Armed Forces in cooperation with the local governing body and the AIFF, will be held in Jamshedpur from July 26 to August 31.



This will be the first time Jamshedpur will play host to the Durand Cup, the oldest football tournament in Asia, with Jamshedpur FC, the local team that play in the Indian Super League, set to field their main team in the event.

The previous edition of the Durand Cup was held in Kolkata in 2023, with Mohun Bagan Super Giant pipping archrivals East Bengal in the final to lift their 17th title. East Bengal won the Durand Cup 16 times.

Before the kick-off, the trophy will tour Jamshedpur.

In this year's Durand Cup, a total of 24 teams will compete.

In the last edition, the Durand Cup organising committee had also invited teams from Nepal Bangladesh and Bhutan for the first time in 27 years. For the upcoming edition, though, there is no clarity yet about inviting clubs from the neighbouring countries.

With the first edition being held in 1888, Mohammedan Sporting became the first native club to win the Durand Cup in 1940 when they beat Royal Warwickshire Regiment 2-1 in the final.

The tournament was not held from 1941 to 1947 due to World War II.

When the tournament resumed Hyderabad City Police became the first side of independent India to win the Durand Cup in 1950.