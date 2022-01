Jamshedpur FC vs North East United FC Dream11 Predictions: ISL Fantasy Tips, Probable 11, Captain and Vice-Captain

In the 51st match of the Indian Super League 2021-22, Jamshedpur FC will host North East United FC at the GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, Goa. The Men of Steel are now sitting at the sixth spot with thirteen points from nine matches while the Highlanders are in the tenth spot with eight points from nine matches.

Head to Head Record

Matches played - 8

Jamshedpur FC - 2

North East United FC - 1

Draw - 5

Goal Tally

Jamshedpur FC have scored fourteen goals so far in the tournament. The Men of Steel have conceded only ten goals. On the other hand, North East United FC has scored thirteen goals. However, they have conceded nineteen goals so far.

Top Scorer

Jamshedpur FC - Greg Stewart (5 goals)

North East United FC - Deshorn Brown (4 goals)

Recent Form

Jamshedpur FC - L W D D L

North East United FC - L L W L D

Squad

Jamshedpur FC - Pawan Kumar, Rehenesh TP, Vishal Yadav, Jitendra Singh, Laldinpuia, Narender Gahlot, Ricky Lallawmawia, Eli Sabia, Sandip Mandi, Laldinliana Renthlei, Karan Amin, Peter Hartley, Anas Edathodika, Boris Singh, Pronay Halder, Alex Lima, Mobashir Rahman, Ritwik Das, Greg Stewart, Len Doungel, Jordan Murray, Farukh Choudhary, Ishan Pandita.

North East United FC - Subhashish Roy Chowdhury, Mirshad Michu, Nikhil Deka, Sanjiban Ghosh, Patrick Flottman, Tondonba Singh, Provat Lakra, Gurjinder Kumar, Mohammed Irshad, Jestin George, Nabin Rabha, Mashoor Shereef, Nabin Rabha, Joe Zoherliana, Federico Gallego, Imran Khan, Khassa Camara, Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, Hernan Santana, Sehnaj Singh, Pragyan Gogoi, Pragyan Medhi, Rochharzela, Manvir Singh, VP Suhair, Mathias Coureur, Gani Nigam, Deshorn Brown, Lalkhawpuimawia, William Lalnunfela, Laldanmawia Ralte.



Unavailability

Jamshedpur FC - Farukh Choudhary

North East United FC - Subhashish, Camara, Gallego,

Expected XI

Jamshedpur FC - Rahenesh, Dinliana, Narender, Hartley, Ricky, Jitendra, Lima, Doungel, Stewart, Boris, Murray.

North East United FC - Mirshad, Lakra, Hernan. Flottmann, Tondonba, Imran, Sehnaj, Pragyan, Suhair, Brown, Coureur.

Bridge Dream11 Prediction

Mirshad (8.0), Ricky (8.5), Flottmann (8.0), Hartley (9.0), Lima (9.0), Santana (9.5), Imran (8.5), Suhair (9.0), Brown (9.5) (VC), Doungel (9.5), Stewart (9.5) (C).