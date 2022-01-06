Jamshedpur FC vs North East United FC: 5 Talking Points From the ISL Match

The 51st match of the Indian Super League at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Vasco, Goa saw an enthralling encounter between Jamshedpur FC and North East United FC as the Men of Steel emerged victorious over the highlanders by 3-2. Deshorn Brown gave North East United the lead in the 4th minute of the game but Jordan Murray's header assisted by Greg Stewart's brilliant free-kick levelled the scores just one minute from halftime. Boris Singh then scored the goal for Jamshedpur FC just eleven minutes into the second half.

However, the biggest drama was unfolded in the stoppage time when Deshorn Brown equalised in the second minute of the added time but substitute Pandita responded just a minute later to win the game for Jamshedpur FC.



With this win, Jamshedpur FC have climbed up to third place in the points table, while North East United FC stay behind in the tenth position. Ishan Pandita was named Hero of the Match for his sensational winning goal.



This game saw a lot of twists and turns, The Bridge take a look at five of them.

Deshorn Brown Continues His Form



North East United FC's star striker Deshorn Brown continued his red hot form against Jamshedpur FC as he opened the scoring with a spectacular goal inside just four minutes of the game. The Jamaican forward also scored the stoppage time equalizer for the Highlanders and now has six goals in six games in Indian Super League 2021-22. He is now third in ISL golden boot race behind only Bartholomew Ogbeche and Igor Angulo.

Young Boris Singh Shines

Boris Singh Thangjam was part of India's squad which played the 2017 U-17 world cup in India. The Manipuri Right Back joined Jamshedpur FC from ATK Mohun Bagan before the start of this season and today he scored a very important goal against the Highlanders which also happens to be his first goal of the season. Nevertheless, his performance on the right side of defence has been very good throughout the season and this goal will only give him more confidence.

North East United Have Deep Rooted Issues

North East United FC have scored fourteen goals this season which is not a very bad number but it's their defence that has let them down again and again. They have conceded twenty two goals till now which is joint most alongside Odisha FC this season. Today again, their defence looked fragile as they conceded three goals in second consecutive match and suffered on several other occasions throughout the match.

Greg Stewart with Another Sublime Performance

Jamshedpur FC's attacking midfielder Greg Stewart once again rose to the big occasion as he orchestrated the play on his feet. With one assist, five shots and six chances created, he was causing all sorts of problems for the North East defence. He has now got ten goal contributions (5 goals, 5 assists) in ISL which is the joint most along with Bartholomew Ogbeche.

Super Sub Ishan Pandita



When Deshorn Brown scored the equalizer at the start of the stoppage time, it looked like this will end up in another draw but super sub Ishan Pandita had other ideas. The New Delhi born forward joined Jamshedpur from FC Goa just before the season and scored his first goal of the Indian Super League 2021-22. And can there be a better way to score the debut goal for your club? Certainly the Hero of the Match and the biggest talking point of the match.

Jamshedpur FC will now face SC East Bengal on January 11th while North East United FC will look to get back on winning ways against FC Goa on January 14th.