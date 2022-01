Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa Dream11 Predictions: ISL Fantasy Tips, Probable 11, Captain and Vice-Captain

In the 74th match of the Indian Super League 2021-22, Jamshedpur FC will host FC Goa at the GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, Goa. The Men of Steel are now sitting at the third spot with nineteen points from eleven matches while the Gaurs are in the ninth spot with fourteen points from thirteen matches.

Head to Head Record

Matches played - 9

Jamshedpur FC - 3

FC Goa - 5

Draw - 1

Goal Tally

Jamshedpur FC have scored eighteen goals so far in the tournament. The Men of Steel have conceded twelve goals. On the other hand, FC Goa have scored seventeen goals. However, they have conceded twenty-two goals so far.

Top Scorer

Jamshedpur FC - Greg Stewart (5 goals)

FC Goa - Jorge Ortiz (4 goals)

Recent Form

Jamshedpur FC - D D L W W

FC Goa - D W D L D

Squad

Jamshedpur FC - Pawan Kumar, Rehenesh TP, Vishal Yadav, Jitendra Singh, Laldinpuia, Narender Gahlot, Ricky Lallawmawia, Eli Sabia, Sandip Mandi, Laldinliana Renthlei, Peter Hartley, Anas Edathodika, Boris Singh, Pronay Halder, Alex Lima, Mobashir Rahman, Ritwik Das, Greg Stewart, Len Doungel, Jordan Murray, Daniel Chima. Farukh Choudhary, Ishan Pandita.

FC Goa - Naveen Kumar, Hrithik Tiwari, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem, Leander D'Cunha, Saviour Gama, Sanson Pereira, Dylan Fox, Lalmangaihsanga (Papuia), Seriton Fernandes, Ivan Gonzalez, Aibanbha Dohling, Mohamed Ali, Edu Bedia (c), Muhammed Nemil, Alberto Noguera, Princeton Rebello, Danstan Fernandes, Alexander Romario Jesuraj, Redeem Tlang, Nongdamba Naorem, Glan Martins, Brandon Fernandes, Makan Winkle Chote, Christy Davis, Flan Gomes, Devendra Murgaonkar, Jorge Ortiz, Airam Cabrera.

Unavailability

Jamshedpur FC - None.

FC Goa - None.

Expected 11

Jamshedpur FC ( 4-4-1-1) - Rehenesh, Renthlei, Hartley, Narendra, Ricky, Doungel, Lima, Jitendra, Boris, Stewart, Murray.

FC Goa (3-5-2) - Dheeraj, Anwar, Ivan, Aiban, Seriton, Bedia, Noguera, Glan, Ortiz, Devendra.

The Bridge Dream11 Prediction

Dheeraj (8.5), Ricky (8.5), Hartley (9.0), Ivan (9.0),Lima (9.0), Edu (9.5), Glan (8.5), Boris (8.5), Npguera (9.5) (VC), Stewart (10.5) (C), Ortiz (9.5).