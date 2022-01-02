Football
Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC Dream11 Predictions: ISL Fantasy Tips, Probable 11, Captain and Vice-Captain
Dream11 tips and predictions for the ISL match between Jamshedpur FC and Chennaiyin FC.
Jamshedpur FC will host Chennaiyin FC in the 47th match of the eighth edition of the Indian Super League. The Red Miners are currently sitting at the fourth position with thirteen points from eight games while the Marina Machans are at sixth position with eleven points from eight games.
Head to Head
Goal Tally
Top Scorers
Recent Form
Squads
Chennaiyin FC - Vishal Kaith, Samik Mitra, Debjit Majumder, Devansh Dabas, Reagan Singh, Salam Ranjan Singh, Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Narayan Das, Deepak Devrani, Davinder Singh, Slavko Damjanovic, Balaji Ganesan, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Nerijus Valskis, Ariel Borysiuk, Anirudh Thapa, Germanpreet Singh, Subhadip Majhi, Johnson Mathews, Rahim Ali, Jobby Justin, Mirlan Murzaev, Suhail Pasha, Vladimir Koman, Lukasz Gikiewic.
Unavailability
Chennaiyin FC – Debjit Majumder (GK), Reagan Singh, Slavko Damjanovic, Narayan Das, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Anirudh Thapa (C), Germanpreet Singh, Mirlan Murzaev, Vladimir Koman, Rahim Ali, and Lukasz Gikiewic.
The Bridge Dream11 Prediction