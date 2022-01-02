Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC Dream11 Predictions: ISL Fantasy Tips, Probable 11, Captain and Vice-Captain

Jamshedpur FC will host Chennaiyin FC in the 47th match of the eighth edition of the Indian Super League. The Red Miners are currently sitting at the fourth position with thirteen points from eight games while the Marina Machans are at sixth position with eleven points from eight games.



Head to Head

Matches Played - 8

JFC Won - 2



CFC Won - 3

Draw - 3

Goal Tally

Jamshedpur FC have scored fourteen goals so far in this season and have conceded nine goals. On the other hand, Chennaiyin FC have scored eight goals and conceded eleven goals.

Top Scorers

Jamshedpur FC – Greg Stewart (5 Goals)

Chennaiyin FC – Mirlan Murzaev and Vladimir Koman (2 Goals each)

Recent Form

Jamshedpur FC – D, D, W, L, W

Chennaiyin FC – L, L, W, L, D

Squads

Jamshedpur FC - Pawan Kumar, Rehenesh TP, Vishal Yadav, Jitendra Singh, Laldinpuia, Narender Gahlot, Ricky Lallawmawia, Eli Sabia, Sandip Mandi, Laldinliana Renthlei, Karan Amin, Peter Hartley, Anas Edathodika, Boris Singh, Pronay Halder, Alex Lima, Mobashir Rahman, Ritwik Das, Greg Stewart, Len Doungel, Jordan Murray, Farukh Choudhary, Ishan Pandita.



Chennaiyin FC - Vishal Kaith, Samik Mitra, Debjit Majumder, Devansh Dabas, Reagan Singh, Salam Ranjan Singh, Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Narayan Das, Deepak Devrani, Davinder Singh, Slavko Damjanovic, Balaji Ganesan, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Nerijus Valskis, Ariel Borysiuk, Anirudh Thapa, Germanpreet Singh, Subhadip Majhi, Johnson Mathews, Rahim Ali, Jobby Justin, Mirlan Murzaev, Suhail Pasha, Vladimir Koman, Lukasz Gikiewic.



Unavailability

Jamshedpur FC - Farukh Choudhary



Chennaiyin FC - Nerijus Valskis

Expected XI



Jamshedpur FC - TP Rehenesh, Laldinliana Renthlei, Eli Sabia, Peter Hartley, Ricky Lallawmawma, Jitendra Singh, Alexandre Lima, Seiminlen Doungel, Boris Singh, Greg Stewart, Jordan Murray.

Chennaiyin FC – Debjit Majumder (GK), Reagan Singh, Slavko Damjanovic, Narayan Das, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Anirudh Thapa (C), Germanpreet Singh, Mirlan Murzaev, Vladimir Koman, Rahim Ali, and Lukasz Gikiewic.



The Bridge Dream11 Prediction



TP Rehenesh (GK) (8.5), Reagan Singh (9.0), Peter Hartley (9.0), Jerry Lalrinzuala (8.5), Anirudh Thapa (9.0), Vladimir Koman (9.5), Alex Lima (9.0), Germanpreet Singh (8.5), Mirlan Murzaev (9.0) (VC), Greg Stewart (9.5) (C), Jordan Murray (9.0).

Broadcast

Matchday: Sunday (January 2)



Match time: 09:30 PM IST

Live Telecast: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney + Hotstar, JIO TV

Live Streaming (Overseas): One Football app