Durand Cup 2022 LIVE: Jamshedpur FC V FC Goa- Scores, Updates, Blog

Defending champions FC Goa take on Jamshedpur FC in an all-ISL clash. Both the teams will have an eye on the knockouts as they are behind Mohammedan SC and Bengaluru FC on the points table.

A youthful side of FC Goa defeated Indian Air Force in the last game while Jamshedpur FC was comprehensively beaten by Mohammedan SC in their previous fixture.

Let's find out which of these teams will keep their knockout hopes alive.

Stay tuned for updates.