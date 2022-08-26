:
Days
:
Hours
:
Mins
 
Secs
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Football

Durand Cup 2022 LIVE: Jamshedpur FC V FC Goa- Scores, Updates, Blog

Follow us for the LIVE action from the Durand Cup 2022 clash of Jamshedpur FC v FC Goa.

Durand Cup 2022 LIVE: Jamshedpur FC V FC Goa- Scores, Updates, Blog
X

Durand Cup opener saw a crowd of more than twelve thousand people. (Credits- Durand Cup/Twitter)

By

Pritish Raj

Updated: 2022-08-26T20:09:09+05:30

Defending champions FC Goa take on Jamshedpur FC in an all-ISL clash. Both the teams will have an eye on the knockouts as they are behind Mohammedan SC and Bengaluru FC on the points table.

A youthful side of FC Goa defeated Indian Air Force in the last game while Jamshedpur FC was comprehensively beaten by Mohammedan SC in their previous fixture.

Let's find out which of these teams will keep their knockout hopes alive.

Stay tuned for updates.

Live Updates

>Load More
Durand Cup Jamshedpur FC FC Goa Indian Football 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X