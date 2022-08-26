Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Durand Cup 2022 LIVE: Jamshedpur FC V FC Goa- Scores, Updates, Blog
Follow us for the LIVE action from the Durand Cup 2022 clash of Jamshedpur FC v FC Goa.
Defending champions FC Goa take on Jamshedpur FC in an all-ISL clash. Both the teams will have an eye on the knockouts as they are behind Mohammedan SC and Bengaluru FC on the points table.
A youthful side of FC Goa defeated Indian Air Force in the last game while Jamshedpur FC was comprehensively beaten by Mohammedan SC in their previous fixture.
Let's find out which of these teams will keep their knockout hopes alive.
Live Updates
- 26 Aug 2022 2:39 PM GMT
Thank You for joining in for the coverage! Jamshedpur FC defeated FC Goa 1-0 and the defending champions are on the verge of knockout from the competition.
We will be back tomorrow with Mohammedan FC v Air Force and Northeast United v Kerala Blasters.
