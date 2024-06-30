ISL transfers: Jamshedpur FC sign Sreekuttan VS for three seasons

Jamshedpur FC signed 25-year-old Sreekutan VS, a talented midfielder from Kerala, on a three-year deal on Sunday, keeping him with the Men of Steel until 2027.

This signing marked a strategic move as the team prepare for the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) season.

Sreekutan’s journey

Sreekutan's journey in professional football began in 2020 when he joined the reserve team of Kerala Blasters for the 2020-21 Kerala Premier League.

His standout performances quickly caught the attention of the senior team, leading to his inclusion in the pre-season squad for the 2021-22 ISL season.

Recognizing his potential, Gokulam Kerala, the defending I-League champions, secured Sreekutan on loan for the 2021-22 season.

During his tenure at Gokulam Kerala, Sreekutan played a crucial role in the team’s success. Over 69 matches, he contributed six goals and nine assists, significantly impacting the club's defence of their I-League title.

This achievement made Gokulam Kerala the first team in fifteen years to successfully retain the championship.

Future prospects

Expressing his excitement about joining Jamshedpur FC, Sreekutan said, "I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to head coach Khalid Jamil and the club management for the confidence they have placed in me. I am thrilled to join the Jamshedpur FC family and am eager to make meaningful contributions to the team's success."

Coach Jamil said, "Sreekutan is an excellent addition to our team, significantly enhancing our attacking capabilities. His versatility allows him to play effectively in various positions, providing us with strategic options and adaptability based on the situation."

Sreekutan will join the squad in Jamshedpur for the pre-season in July, proudly donning the red jersey.

The club and its supporters eagerly anticipate his contributions on the field and are confident that his presence will take Jamshedpur FC to new heights in the upcoming ISL season.