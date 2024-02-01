Jamshedpur FC Sign Javier Siverio on Loan from East Bengal

Jamshedpur FC has secured the services of Spanish forward Javier Siverio on loan from East Bengal FC for the remainder of the 2023-24 season. The 26-year-old forward joins the Men of Steel after having established himself as one of the leading foreign strikers in India in recent seasons. The Spaniard recently triumphed in the Kalinga Super Cup 2024 with East Bengal FC and won the ISL with Hyderabad FC in 2021-22.

Upon completion of the signing, head coach Khalid Jamil said, "Acquiring Javier Siverio is a positive move. He brings valuable experience and versatility to the team, addressing our need for reliable support and a dependable option in the offensive third. I’m very excited to have him on board. The club has done a tremendous job to recruit a player like him."

जमशेदपुर के प्रतिद्वंद्वी पे पड़ेगा ये Javi 😉



Our new signing has a message for the Red Miners.#JamKeKhelo #JoharSiverio pic.twitter.com/mdOJ4x6Ksu — Jamshedpur FC (@JamshedpurFC) February 1, 2024

Javier is pumped and excited to play at the Furnace in front of the Red Miners. He said, “I'm thrilled to be part of recent ISL league shield-winners, Jamshedpur. I eagerly anticipate experiencing the vibrant atmosphere, akin to the Furnace, and aim to contribute to the team's goals this season. Having faced coach Khalid Jamil's teams in the past, I know the level of competition and style of play, so I'm excited about the prospect of playing under his guidance for the remainder of the season.”



Javier graduated from the UD Las Palmas academy in 2015 and represented Spanish teams such as Las Palmas B, Racing Santander B, and Racing Santander before moving to Hyderabad ahead of the 2021-22 season. He has 20 goals to his name during his time in India across all competitions. Following two successful seasons with Hyderabad FC, Javier moved to East Bengal FC for the 2023-24 season before joining Jamshedpur FC on loan.

Javier will don jersey number 9 and join the Men of Steel in training imminently.