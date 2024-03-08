Jamshedpur FC stare at potential penalty for violating domestic player rule

Jamshedpur FC may face penalties for failing to comply with the domestic player rule during their recent match against Mumbai City FC today at the JRD TATA complex.

The domestic player rule stipulates that "each club shall ensure that at least seven domestic players are fielded and playing on the field at all times throughout each match, except where any such domestic player(s) is dismissed as a result of him receiving a red card."

During their game against Mumbai City, Jamshedpur FC's foreign player Chima Chukwu received a red card in the 82nd minute. In a bid to adjust their lineup, the team substituted off Imran Khan to bring on Stevanovic. This decision left only six Indian players on the field, in violation of the rule requiring at least seven.

Despite the numerical disadvantage, Jamshedpur FC managed to hold Mumbai City FC to a 1-1 draw. Manzorro scored for Jamshedpur FC, while Lallianzuala Chhangte netted one for Mumbai City FC.

With this violation potentially coming to light, Mumbai City FC are in the process of filing an official complaint and authorities are expected to review the match and determine the appropriate action. Penalties for such infractions could even point deductions or awarding a 3-0 win to Mumbai City, depending on the decision of AIFF.

With the draw Mumbai City FC moved to the top of the table while Jamshedpur FC is back in the contention for playoffs with 21 points from 19 games. The Islanders will take on NorthEast United FC next at home while Jamshedpur will host Kerala Blasters at home.