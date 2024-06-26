ISL Transfers: Jamshedpur FC extend contract of Rei Tachikawa

Jamshedpur FC extended the contract of Japanese midfielder Rei Tachikawa for two more seasons.



Tachikawa's inaugural season with Jamshedpur FC showcased his invaluable contribution to the team. The 26-year-old appeared in 22 matches across the Indian Super League and Kalinga Super Cup, scoring five goals and creating 25 chances.

﻿A vital cog of JFC's midfield

Tachikawa is the first foreign signing announced and will continue to be a key part of the squad as it begins its preparations under Head Coach Khalid Jamil.



Khalid expressed his delight at having Rei in the squad as he said, “Rei has proven himself to be a technical and high-tempo player who not only scores goals but also creates numerous opportunities for his teammates."

"Retaining Tachikawa is adding steel to the squad with his versatility and competitive spirit being an asset. He has a tough mentality and is a fighter who gives his all for the team, which is what I look for in every player during training and games," he added.



Tachikawa was one of the top-performing foreign players of Asian origin in ISL last season. He joined Jamshedpur FC from Maltese side Sirens FC in 2023, where he had already made a name for himself with 23 appearances and two goals.

His journey in European football began with Portuguese side Perafita and continued with Felgueiras, before moving to Malta with Santa Lucia.

Tachikawa’s experience and adaptability have been evident throughout his career, making him a pivotal player for Jamshedpur FC.



Reflecting on his journey so far, Tachikawa expressed his excitement about continuing with the club. “I’m thrilled to stay with Jamshedpur FC,” said Tachikawa.

“The support from the fans and the unique culture of Jharkhand and India have made my time here thoroughly enjoyable. I am looking to build from last season’s performance and contribute more to help the club achieve new milestones,” he added.



With Tachikawa donning the number 8 shirt, the Men of Steel look to exhibit a season of exciting football for the Red Miners.

