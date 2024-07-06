ISL transfers: Jamshedpur FC announce the return of Jordan Murray

Jamshedpur FC on Saturday confirmed the return of forward Jordan Murray on a one-year contract, with the possibility of extending his contract in the forthcoming season based on his performance.

Murray's comeback is significant and in line with head coach Khalid Jamil’s ambitions to continue and strengthen the squad ahead of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season.

Murray was last with Chennaiyin FC in the ISL 2023-24 where he made crucial contributions in their run-up to the ISL playoffs.

The 28-year-old's impressive credentials also include a vital role in Jamshedpur FC's triumphant 2021-22 Shield-winning campaign.

He is well experienced in India with a significant record of 18 goals and 5 assists in 3 seasons. Murray's return is set to add bite to the Men of Steel’s attack.

Murray was elated to be part of Jamshedpur again as he said, "I'm overjoyed to be back at Jamshedpur FC! My goal is to relive the history we created together and perform at the highest level. The furnace is an intimidating venue for opposing teams, and I'm excited to be a part of it once again. Under Coach Khalid Jamil's leadership, I'm ready to give my all and prove my dedication to the club, my teammates, and the passionate fans.”

Jordan Murray's footballing journey has been a remarkable one, with the Australian forward now returning to Jamshedpur FC after a two-year hiatus. Murray's career began at Bulli FC, before joining the youth team of Wollongong Wolves in the National Premier League.

He then made a significant move to APIA Leichhardt in Sydney, where he impressed with 43 goals in 64 games over two seasons, earning the Golden Boot in 2018.

Murray's talent soon took him to the A-League, where he spent two seasons with Central Coast Mariners. His Indian Super League (ISL) debut came with Kerala Blasters FC in the 2021-22 season, before joining Jamshedpur FC later that year and playing a crucial role in the team's ISL Shield-winning campaign.

Murray's experience continued to grow as he joined Thai club Nakhon Ratchasima FC in 2022-23, followed by a stint with Chennaiyin FC, where he scored 5 goals and provided 2 assists in a single season. Now, the 28-year-old returns to Jamshedpur FC, bringing with him a wealth of experience and a proven goal-scoring record.