Unity on the pitch: Grassroots football's promise in Jammu & Kashmir

In the picturesque valleys of Jammu and Kashmir, amidst the backdrop of geopolitical tensions, a silent revolution is taking place on the football fields.

Grassroots football development has emerged as a beacon of hope, fostering unity, resilience, and talent in a region often overshadowed by political complexities.

Local communities, with Reliance Foundation taking initiatives, are nurturing young talents, providing them with avenues for growth and empowerment through the beautiful game. In a landscape where divisions have long dominated discourse, grassroots football has been serving as a unifying force, transcending barriers of religion, ethnicity, and ideology.

Mehrajuddin Wadoo, the former Indian footballer turned professional coach, talked to The Bridge about the upcoming Reliance Foundation Youth Sports (RFYS) football league, a grassroots football competition to be held in Kashmir to identify and groom young talents in the valley.

"People in Kashmir loved it, they came to watch the games in good numbers and the players got an opportunity to play in such a great platform where they could easily get scouted," Wadoo remarked.

"I feel it should happen every season in Kashmir. Players and fans welcomed it and enjoyed it. Reliance Foundation is one of the platforms where players can come and they can showcase their skills and be picked up by the scouts to play for the teams outside Kashmir. I think this is the best platform for them," he added.

The RFYS tournament will be held across U-14 and U-21 for boys and U-19 for girls. It aims to provide quality playing time, coach development, and grants for football development in the valley.

He wanted the players to take this opportunity with both hands and use it to the fullest.

"I also want to say this, when players do get a possibility to play in the Reliance Foundation League, they have to do their best because this is the best league for them and this is the chance for them to play in the clubs. And there should not be any laziness from the players' side. The scouts are watching them," he warned.

The biggest difference, Wadoo feels is the amount of game time and exposure young players will be getting through this competition, something that was not there during his time.

"Normally, in the under-20s, under-21s, they don't have much of a chance in the country. But here, players can get game time. This competition also gives them challenges. It helps them to learn from the different coaches, from the different teams they play against, and get exposed to different kinds of game styles," said Wadoo.

In a region like Kashmir, a place with a unique geo-political landscape, grassroots football can bring communities together and foster social cohesion.

Wadoo too echoed the sentiment. "It brings all communities together. When you see such tournaments happening, you see a lot of people, the parents come together, they watch, play, interact with each other, and share their knowledge".

Wadoo further remarked on the importance of sports as a means of cultural influence saying, "sports is the only way right now for us to be better in the society. When the kids play football, they are healthy, their brain is healthy and that helps them with their studies as well as with their health. Sports also ensures these kids stay away from the evil things in society".

Speaking about his long-term vision for Kashmir football given the rise in Indian coaches hailing from Kashmir such as himself and Ishfaq Ahmed along with players like Danish Farooq who are playing in the ISL, Wadoo said, "I talk about Kashmir. We did not have many coaches from Kashmir. We did not have many players who played for the national team. I played for the senior team and Ishfaq played for the u-23 national team. I started playing football, we did not have any peers in the national game. There was not a single coach from Kashmir in the I-League. But right now, we have become coaches. We have our professional coaching license, and we are working with I-League clubs, which is a great thing."

"I think it motivates a lot of upcoming players when players from Jammu & Kashmir compete at professional levels. Danish is playing for Kerala Blasters and there is also Suhail Ahmed who is representing Mohun Bagan. It serves as a motivation to these youngsters and such grassroots competition provides the platform for them to showcase their ability. Players from Jammu and Kashmir are tall, strong, and physical, which aligns perfectly with the demands of modern football. As I said before, there is a lot of talent in the Jammu & Kashmir regions and it must be utilized well," he added.