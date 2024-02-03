IWL: Soumya Guguloth hat-trick puts Gokulam on top of the table

Gokulam Kerala FC extended their unbeaten run in the Indian Women’s League to four games as they beat HOPS FC 5-1 at the EMS Corporation Stadium on Saturday, February 3, 2024.

Soumya Guguloth and Anju Tamang were on form in the game, the former netting a hat-trick, while the latter provided three assists and scored two goals of her own. HOPS’ Fredrica Torkudzor scored a late penalty which was nothing more than a consolation goal for the Delhi unit.

Gokulam were in control of the match, often looking to create an overload on the left flank, in their efforts to prise open the HOPS defence. The Delhi-based side’s over-reliance on their Ghanaian duo of Frederica Torkudzor and Gladys Amfobea ended up being their undoing, as Gokulam shored up a mid-block.



It took them some time to break down the HOPS defence, but once the floodgates opened, there was no stopping the Malabarians.

The first goal required a bit of ingenuity from Gokulam’s Ugandan forward Fazila Ikwaput, who produced a delectable flick to release Tamang on the left. The latter’s cross was volleyed in by Guguloth, who snuck into the box from the opposite flank.

That paved the way for two more quick goals just before the half-time break. A flicked header by Tamang off an Ashalata Devi cross landed in the second goal, while the India international produced another assist to set up Guguloth, who made it 3-0 in Gokulam’s favour at the break.

HOPS, for their part, looked to threaten the Gokulam goal from the few set-piece opportunities they received. However, the hosts flooded the box with bodies and managed to thwart the attacks.

Despite having a comfortable lead at the break, Gokulam never looked like dialling the heat down a single notch and added two more goals for their efforts. The Tamang-Guguloth partnership paid dividends again, as the former’s cross from the left was kneed in by the latter in the 63rd. Tamang scored her second in the 75th, after an intricate one-two with substitute Sandhiya Ranganathan.

HOPS pulled back a consolation goal deep in injury time after Amfobea was adjudged to have been brought down inside the Gokulam box. Torkudzor scored the spot-kick to salvage some of HOPS’ pride.

With this win, Gokulam Kerala move to the top of the IWL with 17 points from eight games. However, Odisha FC, now second, are just a point behind them with two matches in hand. HOPS, on the other hand, remain firmly in fourth with 10 points from eight matches.