IWL: Kerala's Lord's FA signs Indian football captain

The 2022-23 Kerala Women's League winning team Lord's FA, on Tuesday, signed the Indian football captain Astam Oraon for the upcoming season.

Oraon, who had captained India at the recently concluded 2022 U-17 Women's FIFA World Cup, is touted as one of the brightest footballing prospects in the country currently.

"Lord's FA Kochi have signed Indian U-17 Women's Team Captain Astam Oraon to the upcoming Season," the team announced on Twitter.

Joining the team alongside Oraon is the young Devneta Roy, who has represented India in SAFF U18 Championships and U19 AFC Qualifiers previously, former East Bengal captain Sunitha Sarkar, and fellow U-17 World Cup teammate Shubangi Singh.

Lord's FA Kochi were crowned the winners of the 2022-23 Kerala Women's League earlier this year and had earned a well deserved promotion to the India's premier women's football tournament - the Indian Women's League.











