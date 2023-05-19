Football
IWL 2023 Semifinal LIVE: Gokulam Kerala FC 0-1 Eastern Sporting Union in 1st Half - Live Score, Updates
Defending champions Gokulam Kerala FC take on Eastern Sporting Union FC in the second semi-final of Hero IWL (Indian Women's League) 2023.
IWL LIVE: Eastern Sporting Union FC are up against Indian Women's League giants Gokulam Kerala FC in the semi-final 2 of Hero IWL 2023. Kickstart FC has already booked the first slot for the final.
Gokulam started the match on a bright note but it was Kamala Devi who got Eastern Union the first goal of the match in the 18th minute with a subtle chip over the keeper.
Follow Live:
Live Updates
- 19 May 2023 3:19 PM GMT
18' - Kamala Devi scores for Eastern Sporting
A deluge of chances for Gokulam and Panthoi Chanu keeps them at bay from the Eastern Sporting goal with a couple of super saves.
But would you believe it! It's Eastern Sporting who score! The Gokulam keeper was off her line a bit, and Kamala Devi lobs her from outside the box. A screamer to give the underdogs the lead!
- 19 May 2023 3:09 PM GMT
7' - Indumathi hits the bar!
An early cross into the box for Gokulam. Most of the game being played in the Eastern Union half in the first few minutes. Indumathi lets loose a shot. That was so close! The first real chance of the match. The ball hits the upright and bounces outside goal.
- 19 May 2023 3:01 PM GMT
Kick-off
Gokulam, in green, begin the game with some early possession.
- 19 May 2023 2:57 PM GMT
Gokulam start strong favourites
Gokulam clinched last season's IWL title in quite a convincing style, winning all 11 of their games. Now, they find themselves within two games of a successful title defence.
Eastern Sporting Union last reached the IWL final five years ago but will have to produce one of their most stunning performances ever against heavyweights Gokulam Kerala if they are to repeat that feat.