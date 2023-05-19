IWL 2023 Semifinal LIVE: Gokulam Kerala FC 0-1 Eastern Sporting Union in 1st Half - Live Score, Updates

IWL LIVE: Eastern Sporting Union FC are up against Indian Women's League giants Gokulam Kerala FC in the semi-final 2 of Hero IWL 2023. Kickstart FC has already booked the first slot for the final.

Gokulam started the match on a bright note but it was Kamala Devi who got Eastern Union the first goal of the match in the 18th minute with a subtle chip over the keeper.

Follow Live: