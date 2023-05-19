Log In
Football

IWL 2023 Semifinal LIVE: Gokulam Kerala FC 0-1 Eastern Sporting Union in 1st Half - Live Score, Updates

Defending champions Gokulam Kerala FC take on Eastern Sporting Union FC in the second semi-final of Hero IWL (Indian Women's League) 2023.

IWL 2023 Semifinal LIVE: Gokulam Kerala FC 0-1 Eastern Sporting Union in 1st Half - Live Score, Updates
Gokulam Kerala FC ( image via IG/GKFC)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 19 May 2023 3:20 PM GMT

IWL LIVE: Eastern Sporting Union FC are up against Indian Women's League giants Gokulam Kerala FC in the semi-final 2 of Hero IWL 2023. Kickstart FC has already booked the first slot for the final.

Gokulam started the match on a bright note but it was Kamala Devi who got Eastern Union the first goal of the match in the 18th minute with a subtle chip over the keeper.

Follow Live:

Live Updates

2023-05-19 14:41:45
IWL - FootballGokulam Kerala FCIndian Football
