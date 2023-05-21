Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
IWL Final LIVE: Gokulam Kerala FC vs Kickstart FC — Live Score, Updates
Who will be the champions of Indian women's football's top tier? Can Gokulam defend their title, or will we have a new champion?
IWL Final LIVE: Gokulam Kerala FC and Kickstart FC will meet in the final of the Indian Women's League, the top division women's professional football league in India in Ahmedabad on Sunday.
Gokulam Kerala are the defending champions having won the 2021–22 IWL. They have some of the biggest names in Indian football like Ashalata Devi, Indumathi Kathiresan, Dangmei Grace and also Nepalese goal machine Sabitra Bhandari. Kickstart FC of Karnataka, led by Dalima Chibber, will be looking to their overseas players to get the goals in their maiden final.
Live Updates
2023-05-21 11:15:58
- 21 May 2023 11:18 AM GMT
Can Gokulam continue their rampage?
Here's how they rode over Eastern Sporting in the SF.
- 21 May 2023 11:17 AM GMT
IWL Final: When, where to watch
Match begins at 6 pm.
