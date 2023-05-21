IWL Final LIVE: Gokulam Kerala FC vs Kickstart FC — Live Score, Updates

IWL Final LIVE: Gokulam Kerala FC and Kickstart FC will meet in the final of the Indian Women's League, the top division women's professional football league in India in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Gokulam Kerala are the defending champions having won the 2021–22 IWL. They have some of the biggest names in Indian football like Ashalata Devi, Indumathi Kathiresan, Dangmei Grace and also Nepalese goal machine Sabitra Bhandari. Kickstart FC of Karnataka, led by Dalima Chibber, will be looking to their overseas players to get the goals in their maiden final.

Follow Live: