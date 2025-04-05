IWL: East Bengal draw with Sribhumi, Gouklam Kerala lose to Kickstart FC

Kickstart FC dealt a 2-0 defeat to a Gokulam Kerala FC, who were down to 10 players, in their IWL 2024-25 match at the EMS Corporation Stadium on Saturday. This loss comes as a huge blow to the Malabarians’ title hopes this season. Kickstart scored one in each half.

Gokulam Kerala, who started the game as overwhelming favourites, missed a golden opportunity to close the gap on league leaders East Bengal. With East Bengal held to a 1-1 draw by Sribhumi FC earlier in the day, Gokulam could have reduced the gap at the top to just two points.

Instead, they remain at 26 points from 12 matches, five behind East Bengal with only two matches left to play. Gokulam will now need to hope that East Bengal does not get a win against Odisha FC on April 11.

Should that be the case, the Malabarians need a win against Nita FA on April 13, and then defeat East Bengal in the last match of the league. The latter simply need three points to secure their maiden IWL title.

Saturday’s result helped Kickstart FC climb out of the relegation zone. They moved up to the fourth place in the standings with 14 points from 12 games, and extended their unbeaten run to four matches.

The match began brightly for Kickstart, who opened the scoring as early as the seventh minute with a well-constructed team goal. Captain Dangmei Grace sparked the move down the right flank before laying it off for Joanitah Ainembazi at the edge of the box.

The Ugandan forward showed vision to scoop the ball over the Gokulam backline, allowing Abakah to time her run to perfection and slide the ball past goalkeeper Payal Basude.

The early goal shook Gokulam, who responded by pushing forward their prolific striker, Fazila Ikwaput, who is also the league’s highest scorer with 20 goals.

However, the Kickstart defense, led admirably by Wangkhem Linthoingambi and Sanju, stayed compact and organized, denying Ikwaput any space in the box. Ikwaput resorted to long-range efforts, but Kickstart’s goalkeeper, Maibam Linthoingambi, was alert and made a couple of sharp saves to preserve her side’s lead.

The second half followed a similar script, with Kickstart continuing to look dangerous on the break. Their efforts paid off in the 51st minute when Karishma Shirvoikar produced a moment of individual brilliance.

Receiving a pass inside the box, she shrugged off two defenders before unleashing a powerful left-footed strike to double her side’s advantage.

From there on, Kickstart defended resolutely, with goalkeeper Maibam Linthoingambi putting in a commanding performance between the sticks. Gokulam Kerala’s frustration grew, and their day worsened when defender Phoeby Okech Owiti was sent off. In an unsavoury moment, Phoeby appeared to shove and strike the referee.

East Bengal’s IWL title wait extends after draw against Sribhumi

Sribhumi FC broke city rivals East Bengal’s winning streak to hold them to a 1-1 draw in the IWL 2024-25 at the Bibhutibhushan Stadium on Saturday.

A victory would have handed East Bengal their inaugural IWL title, but they still extended their lead to five points since their nearest rivals Gokulam Kerala FC suffered a defeat against Kickstart FC on the same day.

With two more games to play, East Bengal can become champions on April 11, should they beat last season’s winners Odisha FC. Sribhumi, meanwhile, remained in third place with 16 points from 12 matches.

The first half was peppered with East Bengal’s inability to convert their chances into a lead. Within the first five minutes, Maurine Achieng missed a brilliant chance, having been played through on goal by captain Elshaddai Acheampong.

A minute later, it was Resty Nanziri’s time to miss, the Ugandan snapping up at the end of a cross from Sarita Yumnam, only to put her chance wide. Elshaddai had a go herself in the 20th minute, her shot from outside the box bouncing off the upright.

Amid all these misses, Sribhumi carved some moments for themselves too. The best of them fell to skipper Bala Devi, who outjumped a trio of East Bengal defenders to get at the end of a cross only to see her header bounce off the crossbar.

The pattern repeated itself in the second half, and East Bengal was constantly in good positions inside the Sribhumi box, only to spurn their opportunities to go ahead. With 10 minutes to play, Anju Tamang came on as a substitute to boost a burgeoning forward line and within two minutes had given East Bengal a much-desired lead.

Anju latched onto Elshaddai’s through ball in the box before sliding a low shot under a diving Aditi Chauhan to give her side the lead and in close reach of their first IWL title. Within minutes though, Sribhumi cut the celebrations short.

From a free kick just outside the box, Sandra Atinga unleashed a fierce drive towards the goal. The shot took a wicked deflection off the wall to wrong-foot Panthoi Chanu and nestled in the net. The hosts were level.

They could even have taken a shock win deep in injury time when Rimpa Haldar’s long-range attempt bounced off the crossbar, to Panthoi’s relief. East Bengal will have to wait at least six more days for the title.