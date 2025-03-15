IWL: East Bengal and Gokulam Kerala register dominant away wins

Gokulam Kerala remains steadily in the hunt for the Indian Women’s League 2024-25 title, as they beat defending champions Odisha FC 3-1 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Saturday.

Fazila Ikwaput (42’, 59’) increased her goals tally to 15, scoring two against Odisha, while Juggernauts’ striker Pyari Xaxa (32’) scored an own goal. Substitute Neha (50’) scored for the hosts.

After starting off the season with two draws, Gokulam Kerala have pulled themselves up marvellously, winning six matches on the trot, and are currently placed second on the table with 20 points from eight matches, just one behind East Bengal. Odisha, on the other hand, is third, with 11 points from eight outings.

The Malabarians were at their hosts’ throats from the start, and goalkeeper Shreya Hooda had to pull off a couple of fine saves to keep her side level in the opening exchanges.

She, however, got injured closer to the half-hour mark and had to be replaced by Anshika, whose first duty was to pull off a save at full stretch off a Fazila free kick from close range.

Gokulam had a lucky break a few minutes later, though, as R Darshinidevi’s corner from the right hit Pyari’s shin and went in from inside the six-yard box, the Malabarians in the lead.

Darshinidevi played another crucial role minutes before the half-time whistle when she threaded a through ball into the path of Fazila, who, with just Anshika to beat, coolly slotted it into the bottom corner.

The Ugandan striker could have scored yet another in the first half when, in injury time, she entered the box from the left and had her shot blocked by the Odisha custodian.

The change of ends brought some much-needed tempo to the game for Odisha as they began to pose some questions to the Gokulam backline.

Their efforts finally paid off just five minutes after the restart, though they might have been somewhat fortunate about it. Neha, after beating her marker on the left flank, sent in a cross that looped over the goalkeeper and crept in at the far post.

The hosts had urgency, and it showed in their actions on the pitch. Minutes after the goal, Jennifer Yeboah, receiving a pass from Kashmina, flicked it between the lines to Pyari, but the latter’s effort was thwarded by the Gokulam goalkeeper, Payal Basude.

All of Odisha’s momentum was lost just before the hour mark, however, when Anshika spilled what seemed like a regulation ball right into the path of Fazila, who duly obliged, scoring her 15th goal of the season.

Odisha just could not cope with Gokulam Kerala’s waves of attacks, and Fazila could have added two more to her name with a couple of close chances in the second-half injury time. However, the Malabarians remained content with the three points that they earned in Bhubaneswar.

East Bengal maintain IWL momentum

East Bengal FC earned a solid 2-0 win over Kickstart FC in the Indian Women’s League on Saturday to maintain their one-point lead at the top of the table. The visitors led 1-0 at the break.

Ashalata Devi (35’) began the scoring in the first half before Sulanjana Raul (65’) doubled the lead after the changeover to hand East Bengal the win.

The Red and Golds, with this victory, maintain status quo at the top of the table, where they have a one-point lead, with 21 points from eight matches. Kickstart remain second from the bottom with six points from eight games.

Kickstart were up against it right from the start, having registered just one win all season, the second worst record in the league. And yet, they were the ones with the first opportunity.

Having been played through from a brilliantly slid pass from midfield, Philomena Abakah outmuscled Sweety Devi to drive into the box before sliding her shot wide of the far post.

That was the early wake-up call that East Bengal needed, and soon enough, the hosts were feeding off scraps, forced to defend in numbers and pushed into their half for most of the period.

Linthoigambi Devi was forced into several smart saves to keep her side in the game, the best coming from a Resty Nanziri shot from inside the box.

The league leaders eventually opened the scoring in the 35th minute via Ashala Devi. The defender curled a free kick from the left side into the box, and the ball was perfectly directed towards the far corner. Linthoingambi was deceived by the flight as it nestled in the goal.

Their dominance continued well into the second half, and Kickstart’s goalkeeper was more often than not at the centre of attention. In the 57th minute, Elshaddai Acehampong pushed past Dalima Chhibber to make space for herself in the box before shooting to goal. Linthoigambi parried it away.

East Bengal got their second goal in the 65th minute via Sulanjana Raul, who smartly headed in a cross from the right flank to consolidate the lead. They never looked in any trouble for the final quarter of the game. The only blemish perhaps was a seemingly serious injury to captain Sweety Devi, who was stretchered off with 10 minutes remaining.