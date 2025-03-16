IWL 2024-25: Manisha Naik and Bala Devi shine as Nita FA and Sribhumi FC secure wins

The Indian Women’s League 2024-25 witnessed an exciting matchday as Nita FA and Sribhumi FC registered crucial victories.

In Bhubaneswar, Manisha Naik’s second-half brace guided Nita FA to a dominant 2-0 win over HOPS FC.

Meanwhile, in Barrackpore, India international Bala Devi stole the show with a hat-trick, leading Sribhumi FC to a thrilling 3-2 triumph against Sethu FC.

The results helped both teams climb up the table as the league’s competition intensifies.

Naik’s Brace Earns Nita FA Full Points Against HOPS FC

A second-half brace by Manisha Naik helped Nita FA secure a comfortable 2-0 victory over HOPS FC at the Capital Football Arena.

Naik (60’, 63’) struck twice in quick succession to seal three points for Nita FA, who dominated proceedings throughout the match. The result propelled them to the fifth spot in the IWL 2024-25 table with 10 points from eight matches, while HOPS FC remain at the bottom with just one point.

Veteran midfielder Kamala Devi was instrumental in Nita FA’s triumph, controlling the midfield and creating multiple chances. While clear-cut opportunities were scarce in the first half, Naik came closest to scoring before the break. Her effort from Kamala’s lofted pass was saved by HOPS keeper Kajal.

Naik finally broke the deadlock in the 60th minute after receiving a precise through ball from Kamala and finishing at the near post. Just three minutes later, she capitalized on a goalkeeping error, chipping a wayward clearance over Kajal to double the lead.

Nita FA had a chance to add a third when they were awarded a penalty in stoppage time, but Rahama Jafaru missed the spot-kick, ending a frustrating night for her in front of goal.

Bala Devi’s Hat-Trick Inspires Sribhumi FC to Victory Over Sethu FC

India international Ngangom Bala Devi produced a stellar performance, scoring a hat-trick to lead Sribhumi FC to a 3-2 win over Sethu FC at the Bibhuti Bhushan Stadium.

Bala Devi (39’, 49’ p, 65’) showcased her class, scoring three crucial goals after Sethu FC had taken an early lead. Hadijah Nandago (37’) opened the scoring for Sethu, while Lisham Babina Devi (88’) pulled one back late, but it wasn’t enough to deny Sribhumi full points.

The win propelled Sribhumi FC to third place in the standings with 12 points from eight matches, while Sethu FC remain on 10 points.

Sribhumi dominated the early exchanges, with Bala Devi leading the attack. However, Sethu took the lead against the run of play when Malavika P delivered a cross that Nandago headed home in the 37th minute.

The lead was short-lived as Bala Devi responded immediately, slamming home a rebound to level the scores before halftime. She then put her team ahead from the penalty spot in the 49th minute.

The experienced forward completed her hat-trick in the 65th minute, chesting in a corner unmarked to secure the win. Despite a late goal from Sethu, Sribhumi FC held firm to claim an important victory in their IWL campaign.