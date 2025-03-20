IWL 2024-25: Kickstart FC, HOPS FC snatch full points

HOPS FC pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the 2024-25 Indian Women’s League as they defeated Gokulam Kerala FC 1-0 at the Ambedkar Stadium on Thursday.

The the match was goalless at the break.

Gladys Amfobea (79’) was the hero for HOPS FC, capitalising on a defensive error to score the only goal of the match and guide her team to their first victory of the season.

Despite the historic win, HOPS FC remain at the bottom of the table with four points from nine matches. Meanwhile, Gokulam Kerala suffered their first defeat of the campaign, ending their six-match winning streak. They now sit second in the standings with 20 points from nine games, trailing leaders East Bengal by a single point, with the Kolkata-based side having a game in hand.

Heading into the match, Gokulam Kerala were overwhelming favourites, expected to dominate proceedings against a struggling HOPS side. The visitors immediately took control of possession, dictating the tempo and creating a series of goal-scoring opportunities in the opening half.

However, poor finishing and a lack of composure in the final third saw Gokulam Kerala waste chance after chance. The absence of clinical finishing frustrated their attack, with the league’s top scorers unable to convert their dominance into goals.

While Gokulam Kerala relentlessly pressed forward, HOPS FC focused on defensive organisation. The hosts sat deep, absorbed the pressure, and restricted space for Gokulam’s key players.





Fazila Ikwaput, the league’s top goal scorer, was effectively neutralised by HOPS’ disciplined backline. Every attempt from the visitors to break through was met with resolute defending and well-timed interceptions.

As the match progressed, frustration crept into the Gokulam Kerala camp, and HOPS FC slowly grew in confidence. Their counter-attacks became more frequent, and in the 79th minute, they found the breakthrough thanks to a costly defensive mistake.

Gokulam Kerala’s Phoeby Okech Owiti miscontrolled the ball at the edge of the penalty area, allowing Gladys Amfobea to pounce on the opportunity. The HOPS forward showed great awareness and composure, stealing possession before calmly slotting the ball past the Gokulam Kerala goalkeeper to send the home crowd into celebration.

With a precious lead in hand, HOPS FC tightened their defence in the final minutes, ensuring Gokulam Kerala had no way back into the match.

Kickstart FC bag full points

In the other match of the day, Kickstart FC registered their second win of the IWL 2024-25 season when they defeated third-placed side Sribhumi FC 3-2 at the Bangalore Football Stadium on Thursday.

The winners led 2-1 at halftime.

Kickstart’s Mariyammal Balamurugan (11′), Karishma Shirvoikar (45+3′) and Dangmei Grace found the targets, while Mousumi Murmu (29′) and Rimpa Haldar (52′) netted for the visitors from Kolkata.

Having played nine matches so far, Kickstart have as many points and are placed seventh in the table, while Sribhumi will stay in third place with 12 points from the same number of matches.

Playing on their home turf, Kickstart began with a positive mindset and banged in the first goal in the 11th minute with a gem of a strike. A direct corner kick sent in by Mariyammal from the right took an unexpected turn to enter the net, leaving goalkeeper Aditi Chauhan stranded.





Sribhumi responded in the 29th minute after Kickstart’s Linthoingambi misjudged a clearance and came out of the line. Her move proved costly as Mousumi Murmi capitalised on the error to bring Sribhumi level with a swift shot from close. Kickstart faced another scare in the 35th minute when India international Dalima Chhibber had to clear off the line to prevent Sribhumi from taking the lead.

As the first half neared its end, Kickstart regained control. Aditi was caught out of position, and Karishma’s deflected shot found the net, making it 2-1 just before halftime.

Not to be undone yet, Sribhumi equalised seven minutes into the second half. This time, Mousumi’s shot was parried away by Linthoingambi, but Rimpa Haldar reacted quickly to tap in the rebound.

The story wasn’t over yet, as Kickstart FC had the last laugh. The home side regained their advantage in the 63rd minute when Dangmei Grace found the net off an Abakah assist from the left to make it 3-2.

Sribhumi FC attempted to push forward, with Rimpa making runs and Mousumi delivering key passes, but they were unable to find another breakthrough. Despite late efforts from Sribhumi, Kickstart held on to the lead grimly, taking all three points from the match.