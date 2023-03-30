IWL 2023 groups announced

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has announced the groups for the 2023 Indian Women's League (IWL). A total of 16 teams have been divided into two groups of 8 teams each for the tournament.

The defending champions Gokulam Kerala FC have been drawn in Group A alongside Mata Rukmani Devi SC, HOPS FC, Kahaani FC and others. East Bengal, who will play their first-ever IWL too have been drawn in Group A.

On the other hand, Group B will see some prominent names like Sethu FC, Kickstart FC, Churchill Brothers FCG, Odisha FC among others in action.

The top 3 teams from each group at the end of the league stage will advance to the Super-six round to determine the 2022-23 IWL champions.

The 2023 IWL season is slated to start from 25th April 2023. Earlier it was slated to start from 15th April, but had to be pushed back with the Indian national women's senior team competing in a slew of friendlies currently.

Complete Groups or IWL 2023

Group A: Gokulam Kerala FC, Mata Rukmani FC, HOPS FC, Kahaani FC, Misaka United FC, East Bengal FC, Sports Odisha, Mumbai Knights FC

Group B: Sethu FC, Kickstart FC, Celtic Queens FC, Eastern Sporting Union, CRPF FC, Churchill Brothers FCG, Lords FA Kochi, Odisha FC