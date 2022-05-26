IWL 2022: Gokulam Kerala crowned champions; defends title

Gokulam Kerala FC extended their domination in the Indian Women's League (IWL) as they beat Tamil Nadu's Sethu FC 3-1 in the final match of the season to be crowned the IWL 2022 champions.

Both Gokulam Kerala FC and Sethu FC came into this final contest unbeaten in their first 10 games. While the former were sitting the top of the points table on goal difference, a win for the latter today could have seen them reclaim their IWL throne.

Sethu FC started off well in the final as Renu Rani scored within the first five minutes of the match to help them to a 1-0 lead. But, that was the only time they would find the net on the evening as Gokulam Kerala soon tightened the screws and took complete control of the proceedings.

The Malabarians soon hit back via Asalata Devi as the veteran scored against her former team to help Gokulam equalise in the 13th minute. Once they found their rhythm, there was no looking back for the Kerala girls.

They women's football giants continued to pile on misery on Sethu FC as Elshaddai Acheampong and Manisha Kalyan scored in the 33rd and 40th minute respectively to help Gokulam take a 3-1 lead.

With a comfortable cushion well before the half time, the Gokulam girls just grew in confidence and averted whatever little threats their opponents posed to clinch their consecutive IWL crown.

