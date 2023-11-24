Dimitrios faces team dinner duty as joyful Vukomanovic imposes penalty for his second yellow card

Kerala Blasters are set to face Hyderabad FC in their seventh game of the ISL Season 10, and Head Coach Ivan Vukomanovic shared his insights and expectations with the media ahead of the match.

Vukomanovic acknowledged the challenges posed by Hyderabad FC, emphasizing their strength as opponents. "In the previous two years for us, one of the most difficult opponents and games against Hyderabad were always the toughest. It's a very good team. Very good individuals. Also, it was our opponent we lost to in the finals. So actually, it doesn't matter now seeing the ranking, where we are, where they are, doesn't say nothing. In this league, anything's possible. Anybody can beat anybody if tomorrow we want."

"If we want, if you plan to get those points, we must be on top of our possibilities, we must play with the full 100%."

Reflecting on the team's injury concerns, Vukomanovic discussed the coaching staff's approach to adapting plans due to unforeseen circumstances. Despite the challenges, he expressed satisfaction with the team's progress, especially with players returning from suspensions and injuries.

"Since we started our preseason, of course, you have to deal with many things. One of the most important things in a coaching job, of course, you always plan certain things in advance as a coaching staff, your blend of all cycles, period of one month, two months, everything we have already. "But you must know one thing the day and then in the morning you wake up, something will not go following the plan. So you must be careful of improvising modifying certain things."

"So now we use this period, especially to work on different levels, especially when players who arrived after injury and of course, we get this gap of a couple of days off, everybody went to recharge batteries with families, you know, it was needed."

The coach expressed delight in having key players back in contention, creating healthy competition for positions.

"Well, we are very happy to see that now all back in being available, especially speaking about you know, the defensive line always, which is the crucial part of your team of your house. It's like the concrete part of any project. So now three players coming back speaking about Drincic, Lesko each and Prabir Das, all of them are now available for us; it's kind of a luxury problem, and who to put in the starting 11. Of course, we always think about long term; we always think about consistency that the players are available."

"Again, when you have these games on short term. You always think about rotations as well. We always want to give everybody playing time. So, you know, tomorrow we'll field one team that will be strong to perform and you know, being strong on the team on the pitch, that's our goal."

Dimitrios will miss the upcoming game due to suspension, and Vukomanovic addressed the situation with a touch of humor. "Dimi had two really stupid yellow cards. So he will have to pay for team building and a nice dinner for everybody. That's his punishment. But anyway, I understand as well, he was very happy and pleased in that moment because not long ago, his first son was born, and it was dedicated to him. But in the moment, he did that when he saw my face on the bench, he realized immediately, and of course, he apologized."

"Dimi is a good guy, a good player, very important to our team. So he will not be with us tomorrow; somebody else will have to step up. We are happy that we get our players from the national team back Rahul KP and Ishan."

Regarding Ishan Pandita's potential role as a striker, Vukomanovic praised Ishan's performance and stated that the decision would be made after discussions with the technical staff. "Ishan like everybody now he deserves to play; he can easily play in our starting lineup, no problem about that. Tomorrow and today, after the training will just decide with technical stuff, whether we will play like, you know, like that or something different, but you know, they all deserve."

Vukomanovic emphasized the team's focus on their own game rather than dwelling on the opponent's current situation. He highlighted the challenging nature of facing Hyderabad FC in Kochi and the importance of maintaining top performance. "In professional sport, if you start thinking how your opponent will feel like or if you start thinking about maybe the situation your opponent is being now in, then you are in trouble. So we have to be focused on the things that we want to do. And of course, face the opponent at the momentum where we are both, but they're a good team."

Commenting on the news of VAR coming in 2025, Vukomanovic expressed both frustration and understanding.

"I saw the information about VAR technology that it will arrive in two and a half years more. So it means again, two and a half years more of suffering frustrations and all these things hoping that the improvement will be there. But I think that seeing the fact that these technologies are already present in our worldwide football for more than six, seven years. Maybe it should be fast."

"But again, it's not up to us. Two and a half years more than like, who knows what can happen in two and a half years? You know, nobody knows. So, and again, that's a promise. Last year they said it will be this year, but it was not the case."

Providing an update on injured players, Vukomanovic mentioned ongoing recovery for Joshua Sotiria, Jeakson, and Freddy. "The only issues now we have again if we speak about injured players since a long time ago, Joshua Sotiria, who it's been a month now that he is recovering from surgery. Jeakson was operated in October, is now in full recovery following the plan, and things are alright so far. But we will wait for a little bit, wait for him to be back on the pitch. Freddy got in an accident, he got surgeries. He's recovering now. So you'll still have to wait, see how that evolves. All the other guys, they are available now."

Vukomanovic celebrated the team's younger profile and the influx of local players from Kerala, emphasizing their connection with the club and the fans.

"This year, we're going to have a slightly younger team. And when you have that young emotion and power in your team, these boys being hungry to succeed, wanting to give more. And then the fact that we have more local players from Kerala who understand very well what does it mean being part of Kerala Blasters and wanting to give something more as well."

"It makes you feel good, being proud of getting that identity back, connection with the people, with the fans because when you come and see your own boys, it's something special. I'm glad for them because they are performing. Like I said, whatever is missing, we will find the solution that somebody steps up whether it's young or not, but they understand the feeling and importance of being a part Kerala Blasters."

Expressing support for players called up to the national team, Vukomanovic affirmed the club's commitment to cooperation, understanding the significance of representing one's country. "we will always support national teams, whether it's the first team with Coach Igor Stimac or young national teams. Whenever the players get called up, we let them go. So because for us as a club, again, we are proud to have players in the national team; it means that you are doing a good job."

"We have a good connection with the National Federation. So now for the next camp, I understood that it will be somewhere in December for the Asian cups. Of course, if some of our players they got called up for a reason that there is no problem. I think the big tournaments like Asian Cup, or like in Europe, when you have the Euro or when you have World Cup, it is needed that the national team is self-assembled a couple of weeks before that. "