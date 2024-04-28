Opinion: Ivan Vukomanovic, the man who will always have Kerala's heart

'Kadalolam sneham ulliullilund,' a once obscure Malayalam song, rose to a cult favorite status when Ivan Vukomanovic, coach of the Kerala Blasters, began humming it during training sessions.

The magic truly unfolded when thirty-five thousand fans serenaded their beloved 'Aashan' with it upon his return to the home ground after a prolonged absence.

The heartwarming sight of the Serbian coach tearing up on the sidelines as he listened to their cherished anthem, swiftly captured the internet's attention.

The journey for Kerala Blasters wasn't always smooth sailing, especially until the 2021-22 season. Consistently languishing in the bottom half of the league table, compounded by the challenges of the Covid-19, drained hope from even the most devoted fans.



The departure of Kibu Vicuna after the 2020-21 season left a void that seemed irreplaceable. When Ivan Vukomanovic's appointment was announced on June 17, 2021, it raised many eyebrows.

Fans had perhaps hoped for a renowned figure, but instead, they got a rather unknown coach from Serbia. Little did they know, he would soon endear himself to their hearts and become their favourite person on earth.

Wind of changes

Fans had modest expectations, but there was a palpable anticipation for change within the club. Early individual training for Indian players commenced in Kochi under reserve team coach Tomasz Ttchorz, followed by a pre-season led by coach Ivan Vukomanovic.

The Blasters' season started slow, with a crushing 2-4 defeat against Mohun Bagan, followed by two draws. However, they bounced back with a win against Odisha FC. Their performance against defending champions Mumbai City FC, though, left no doubt about the team's potential in the minds of fans and critics alike.

From that moment on, Ivan and his team embarked on an unstoppable journey, shattering numerous club records along the way. Breaking records became a regular hobby for the team, as they amassed the highest number of points, victories, and clean sheets, paving their way to greater goals.

Vukomanovic's trademark white shirt became more than just a fashion statement – it became a symbol of trust and luck for fans. An amusing incident occurred when fans called the hotel to hasten the laundry process so that the coach could wear his iconic white shirt on matchday. The shirts even began accumulating through the mail in Goa, illustrating the extent of fan support for the coach.

Following a remarkable journey, Vukomanovic guided the Kerala club to its first final and a top-four finish since 2016. Their path to the finals included a thrilling victory over shield winners Jamshedpur FC in the semifinals, cementing their place among the league's elite.

After two seasons of playing behind closed doors, the stands were finally opened to fans for the final between Hyderabad FC and Kerala Blasters. Kerala Blasters stirred excitement by posting a video of Ivan uttering the iconic movie dialogue "Kerivada Makkale" from 'Godfather', a cult favorite among fans. In response to the coach's call, thousands of supporters made the journey from Kerala to Goa to witness the game.



As Ivan emerged from the tunnel onto the pitch, the echoes of his name reverberated throughout Fatorda Stadium, marking the fans' first encounter with their beloved coach. Kerala Blasters surged ahead with a goal from Rahul KP, despite their efforts, they ultimately succumbed to defeat in the final, losing in a penalty shootout.

Soon Ivan became the first Kerala Blasters coach to complete a full season and earn an extension. The fans admiration was evident as they flocked to the Kochi airport to warmly welcome their hero for preseason. The season opener, held in Kaloor against East Bengal FC, was a spectacle in itself.

Two hours before kickoff, the stadium was already packed to the brim. Inside the media box, prematch preparations were underway, typically a quieter time. Suddenly, the stands began to shake as the entire crowd erupted into chants of "Ivan! Ivan!" All eyes turned to the pitch, where the towering figure of Vukomanovic emerged from the tunnel.

The King 💛. THE ONE AND ONLY IVAN VUKOMANOVIC.. #KBFC pic.twitter.com/aIpJ8HWrvG — Aswathy (@_inkandball_) October 7, 2022

The Serbian coach made his way to greet each side of the stadium, bowing to every fan as a gesture of gratitude on behalf of the team. His actions solidified his status as a coach who truly connected with the people, embodying the essence of being a 'people's coach.



The people's coach

Ivan truly earned the title of the people's coach, reaching a level of adoration in Kerala where he was revered almost like a demigod. His presence was felt everywhere, from murals on walls to pictures in homes, and people would flock to him on the streets. The love he gave to the community was reciprocated manifold, demonstrating how being a good human being transcends boundaries.

When the ISL returned to playing in front of fans post-COVID, there was apprehension about how Kerala Blasters would fare at home, given the intense crowd pressure. However, under Ivan's guidance, Kaloor Stadium transformed into a fortress that opponents dreaded. With the unwavering support of the fans, the club achieved an impressive 75% win rate at home, with only a handful of defeats, turning the tables on the long wait for a home victory into a dominant streak that instilled fear in their rivals.

ABSOLUTE CHAOS 🤯



Kerala Blasters walk out of the game due to a controversial goal. pic.twitter.com/V917Z8qssH — footb.7 (@7Footb) March 3, 2023

With the fervent backing of the home crowd, Vukomanovic guided the club to a historic second consecutive playoffs qualification, a milestone never before achieved in the club's history. However, despite their impressive run, the team stumbled in the final stretch of games, causing them to lose home advantage in the playoffs.



Without the home advantage, Kerala had to play bitter-rivals Bengaluru FC in Kanteerava, which arguably produced the most infamous moment of Ivan's time in India. Following a controversial goal in extra-time, Ivan called-off his players before the game had ended, sparking controversies of the highest order as far as the league had seen. The call to abandon the game brought immense consequences for both the club, and Ivan himself.

The walk-in

After what happened in Kanteerava; Ivan was slapped with a 10 game touchline ban, coupled with other financial consequences on the club. The scenario surrounding the club felt dark but there was an odd spirit nonetheless. Negatives mounted amidst all the calamities, mockeries were at an all time high but the crowd had seen enough to entrust the hierarchy once more.

Key players of yesteryear departed, several new faces were brought in. The unsettled club put up arguably it's best squad in years amidst the crisis. Some old faces remained as the season kicked off in Kochi as the Blasters took on Bengaluru FC, picking up where they left off last season. But all except one face was to be seen at the pitch-side - that man in his white shirt. Kochi longed, lingered, labored to see their 'Aashan' back.

Kerala Blasters played another 3 games before Ivan served out his ban. Then it arrived. 27th October, under the keen eyes of an yellow-clad JLN Kochi, he returned. The atmosphere was electric, emotional and ecstatic. Odisha did all they can to fight the Blasters, but couldn't beat it's magic. When Kochi roared, Ivan heard it and Adrian Luna voiced it into the scoreboard. Their King was back and hence the people couldn't hold back.

A crafting spectacle 🤩 🎨



Our Aashan's return was made even more special with this masterpiece from @kbfc_manjappada 💛#KBFCOFC #KBFC #KeralaBlasters pic.twitter.com/A4yRqIBAto — Kerala Blasters FC (@KeralaBlasters) October 28, 2023

Following another 2 wins and a draw, Kerala Blasters were 2nd on the table, just 4 points behind FC Goa; who was the next opponent on the road. But they stumbled. Blasters fell at Fatorda, their 2nd loss in 9 games. Although another problem had been creeping up on the side all this while.

Since the third game against Mumbai FC, the Kerala squad was getting sheared. From Aiban Dohling to Adrian Luna and Dimi Diamantakos; the Blasters rarely had their entire squad to play with. But it didn't seem to matter for a while as following the loss against FC Goa, Ivan's side went for 3 wins on thr trot, leaving them as leaders at the Asian Cup break.

During the Asian Cup break, the Indian Super Cup was held and Kerala Blasters crashed out of the group after loosing out to Jamshedpur FC and Northeast United. Injuries continued to plague as they lost Kwame Peprah to the sidelines then. But the switch was yet to hit.

Injury Update :



Kwame Peprah sustained an Groin injury during our recent clash against Jamshedpur FC. Following a thorough medical assessment, the club announces with regret that Peprah will be unavailable for the remainder of the season. The Club wishes Peprah a seamless rehab… pic.twitter.com/vOCuY7Cfug — Kerala Blasters FC (@KeralaBlasters) January 27, 2024

Following the restart, Kerala Blasters lost 3 on the trot. A superb come-back win against FC Goa at home seemed to be a positive, but shortly re-realized as a false positive. The Blasters remained winless in the next 5 games, before winning the final league game against Hyderabad FC to consolidate their 5th place. The side who led the table on round 12 was in grapples for a play-off spot just 4 games later. From acquiring 26 points from the first 12 games, Blasters dropped off to getting just 7 points in the next 10.



Finishing at 5th was not just a sign a rapid deterioration but also meant Blasters yet again lost out on the possible home-advantage for the play-offs. Hence, they went to Kalinga to face Lobera's unbeaten at home Odisha FC side. Ivan's plan worked in the first half as Kerala Blasters created a string of great chances but failed to capitalize. One man's loss in another man's gain and consequently Odisha FC took their gains, converting their share and eventually edging out Kerala Blasters and Ivan by a scoreline of two goals to one. Yet another abrupt end to a season, but one that will always remain a question of 'what could have been' for the Blasters?

Young blood

Another great impact that Ivan and the ecosystem he helped to build had was the influx of youngsters through the ranks. The academies' prospects had a visible path into the main team, with the recent season being its biggest example.

Homegrown heroes! 😃🙌



Our academy players who took the field this season gave it their all for the club badge 💛💙#KBFC #KeralaBlasters #RelianceFoundation #RFYouthSports pic.twitter.com/IhnCp1jxfT — Kerala Blasters FC (@KeralaBlasters) April 22, 2024

As much as 7 Indian players were handed their debuts this season alone. From Sachin Suresh, to the twins in Azhar and Aimen; all of them coming through the developmental sides of the club showed great pride and vigor when they put on the shirt. Even more importantly, they all seemed to be apt. Injuries continued to plague the side, but the youngsters plugged the gaps as much as they could. Vibin Mohanan, a debutant from the season prior seemed to cement his place in the squad. The work of the coaching staff and the trust put in these players by the head coach can not be undermined, especially when they keep on delivering as such.

Ivan Vukomanovic arriving for a game. Image credits @KeralaBlasters on X

At the end of the day, its truly an end of an era at Kerala Blasters. Whatever may follow, Kerala Blasters FC's timeline will be marked as a pre-Ivan and post-Ivan periods simply for the impact it has had. From coming in as a potential yet another one season coach, to being one of the state; Ivan Vukomanovic is not just a coach anymore. He's the one who changed the game. The one who showed Kerala can compete. The one who proved Kerala's football haven't lost its magic.



The one who will always have Kerala's heart!