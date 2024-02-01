'Indian football has not evolved over time', says Ivan Vukomanovic

The Indian Super League is back after a short international break and in the first game, NorthEast United FC shared spoils with Jamshedpur FC. Tomorrow it is an important clash as table-toppers Kerala Blasters travel to Bhubaneswar to take on the mighty Odisha FC at the Kalinga Stadium.

Kerala Blasters FC head coach Ivan Vukomanovic and player Danish Farooq addressed the media ahead of the game.

Danish started by emphasizing the importance every game holds hereafter, "I believe this game is crucial. Not just this one, but every game we play, including the ones left. Every game holds significance for us in terms of the shield. We need to play as a team, fighting for each game. This particular game is vital as it marks the first one after the gap. I hope we can seize the opportunity."

Ivan Vukomanovic believes that Odisha FC is the best team in the league, "Facing one of the league's top teams, currently in excellent form and well-balanced, presents a significant challenge. This team has maintained consistency, unlike us during the Super Cup when injuries and national team commitments affected our lineup. The opposition, traditionally one of the best, boasts a well-balanced squad, and a strong coaching staff, making it a formidable opponent. Expect a tough fight ahead."

Kerala Blasters did not make any movements in the winter transfer window except adding Fedor Cernych who came in as the replacement for Adrian Luna. But Ivan Vukomanovic says there's no point in panic buying.

"When it comes to transfers, especially the January transfer window, it's very challenging, particularly dealing with situations like last-minute injuries. Transfers aren't made hastily; we consider long-term benefits."

He also added about the shrinking pool of players in the domestic market, "I've noticed fewer players are available each year due to a small domestic market and good players being under contracts. Often, the only options are swap deals, disrupting the rhythm of the team. Some current starters weren't initially meant to be in the squad, but injuries and changes during the season have necessitated their involvement. We focus on developing these youngsters and complementing our squad with quality foreigners to maintain our level."

Ivan Vukomanovic continued about the challenges foreign players face in adapting to a new environment emphasizing the Lithuanian Fedor Cernych, "Fedor is a great professional, captain of Lithuania. You cannot be the captain of one national team for a long time just like that. He has the quality and has a great personality and, a good mentality and is an excellent football player who played his last games in in December. But like every European player coming to India, it's not easy, in his case it's a transition from minus 15 to plus 30."

He continued to talk about the current state of Indian football and how it will be affected even more if the clubs do not produce young players.

"If teams across the ISL and other leagues in Indian football don't continue producing young players, the consequences will be significant in a short time, perhaps within two years. The fact is, without the constant influx of new talent, the overall level of ISL would decline, leading to adverse effects on the national team. Reflecting on the disappointment after the Asian Cup, where the Indian national team didn't qualify, my personal opinion is that the players gave their best, running tirelessly."

"When comparing ourselves to other countries, the evolution and improvement in many nations over the past four years are evident. The Indian national team's notable victories in the Asian Cup against Thailand (4-1) and the UAE four years ago showcased promise. However, the current struggle to score goals indicates a lack of progress. While other countries have evolved, the Indian national team has not evolved accordingly ", he added.

Ivan Vukomanovic emphasized the importance of young players and age group national teams, "Continuing to produce young players is crucial for the future of Indian football. Kerala Blasters, for instance, prioritizes youth development, selecting and nurturing a talented group of players. All clubs need to realize the importance of improving infrastructure and youth compartments. The national team, especially the young national team, will suffer the most. Learning from the development processes of countries like Japan, South Korea, Australia, and others is crucial."

Injury Updates

Jeakson Singh is back with the team and he's up for selections tomorrow against Odisha FC. Vibin Mohanan is still in the recovery process and will not be available for the game.