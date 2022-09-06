'It's all about teamwork,' says Rajasthan United player Gyamar Nikum on Durand Cup journey

Gyamar Nikum has made headlines following his recent performances for Rajasthan United in the Durand Cup 2022. The 17-year-old from Arunachal Pradesh once again helped his team against India Navy as he assisted Rajasthan's second goal in the 2-0 win on Monday. Speaking exclusively with The Bridge, the young winger shared his mind on his game.

"I have improved a lot in this competition as I got to score my first profession goal in the Durand Cup. Moreover, playing against the big ISL teams has give me more experience," Nikum said on his evolution as a player in the tournament.

Durand Cup exploits

People have taken notice of him after he scored goals against Indian football powerhouses ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City. People are gradually recognising the level of talent in the zippy youngster as his popularity grows with each passing day.



The 17-year-old's winner in an iconic 3-2 victory over ATK Mohun Bagan demonstrated his tactical awareness and finishing abilities. Nikum was remarkable in his mobility and finishing with his left foot in the match against Mumbai City, wriggling the ball towards the far post from the edge of the penalty box. He's a dangerous threat because of his capacity to cut inside from the wing.



"I think it's all about teamwork. Our team didn't give up till the last minute. We kept fighting and at the time when I was subbed on, my coach also told me to play freely. Don't be afraid. Don't be nervous. And after I came on from the bench, my teammates also helped me," Nikum said.



Football back home

The winger possesses many qualities and has previously represented Arunachal Pradesh's U-15 team in national championships. Remarkably, he is the state's first player to play in India's top football leagues.

"Football is the main sport in Arunachal. Almost everyone plays, from small kids to parents. Like in our family my father used to play football, and my cousin is also playing football. So from all of that, I think I got this liking for the game. And when I was in class, I would end them early to play football. Last year, I finally joined professional," the youngster said on his journey in football so far.

An academy graduate

Nikum made his Rajasthan United I-League Qualifiers debut on October 20, 2021, at the age of 16. The midfielder joined Rajasthan United as part of the academy, but the coaches recognised his potential and promoted him to the senior team.



"I joined the academy last year. I played around three tournaments for the academy team. After that, I got promoted to the senior team. Coaches here are very good, and management is also good."





Nikum (left) with a friend from the academy.

The youngster went on to appear in 14 I-League 2021-22 matches. The league debutants had an impressive campaign, finishing seventh in the championship phase and sixth overall in the table. Nikum continued to perform admirably, keeping his performances on par with both the seniors and the foreigners.

"At first I was very nervous. I didn't have any confidence with the ball but after some days the confidence grew in me slowly. My seniors and my coaches helped me a lot to build my confidence and they are still helping in making things a little easier. All of the foreigners that I have played with are great, but I think Omar Ramos impacted me the most. He had a very good skills that helped me developed mine," the Arunachal local said on his I-League experience.



Hopes to get national team spot



His club performances were so good that it earned him a call from the Indian U20 preparatory camp ahead of the SAFF U20 Championship. Although he did not make the final cut, Nikum hopes of getting a call back to the squad before the AFC U-20 games.

Sharing the aspirations he said, "I think it will be a very big thing for me, because not everyone gets the chance to play for the nation. In Arunachal, not many got a chance to play. I think one or two football players from our hometown only got to play for our nation. So if I get selected, it's a big thing for me and for my club. I'd be making my parents, my people and my club really proud."

Future aspirations

Despite keeping his fingers crossed Nikum thinks he has a long way to go and improve. Speaking on the note he said, "I think I need to perform more, because it's not just about goals, it's about the mindset. If the coach likes my game, he will choose me for the games. So, I just have to give my best and play for the team. I feel like I lack a little physicality so I'll probably work on it in my future. For now, I'll work on my fitness maybe try to adapt to different styles."

Nikum, as any other player from the country, has his own aspirations to feature in the Indian Super league, and with the limelight he has been getting it would not be quite surprising to know if an offer comes up for him.

He said, "Everyone wants to play in the ISL. I hope I'll get the chance to play probably in a couple of years. But for now, I'm just focusing on I-League and India U-20. I want to improve myself before considering a move to the Indian Super League."