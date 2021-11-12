Indian Football: "It's a challenge to play against superior teams like Brazil" believes Sweety Devi

Sweety Devi, defender, Indian Women's team, thinks that the team should be mentally strong and prepared in their Brazil tour. She also believes that the team needs to play as a single unit against strong opponents such as Brazil (7th in the world), Chile (37th in the world) and Venezuela (56th in the world). India (57th in the world) has a tough job to accomplish in front of them. "We need to be strong mentally. Playing Brazil won't be easy. Our coaches are looking after the tactical aspect. The most important thing for us is that we need to play together as a team. The team bonding is quite high, and we will play together. We respect them, but we will play hard," quoted the Indian defender.

The Indian women's team is going to play a four-nation football tournament held in Brazil featuring Chile, Venezuela and the host themselves. India vs Brazil on 25th November is going to be the opening game of the competition. India will be participating in the AFC Women's Asia Cup in the January of the upcoming year. This trip to Brazil is going to give them a very much-needed experience and exposure of facing highly tough teams before the Blue tigresses commences their Asian campaign.