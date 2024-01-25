ISSK 2024 unveil major sporting investments, Transforming Kerala's Sports landscape

Twenty-three proposals as display of commitment to sports infrastructure development were presented during the Investors' Meeting at ISSK 2024 in Trivandrum, Kerala.

Among the standout projects, Meerans Group, in collaboration with the Kerala Football Association (KFA), proposed a staggering Rs 800 crore initiative. Simultaneously, the Lords Football Academy from Kochi announced plans for a multi-purpose sports complex with an investment of Rs 650 crore. The 13th Foundation, spearheaded by former Indian footballers CK Vineeth, Rino Anto, NP Pradeep, and Mohammed Rafi, revealed a Rs 300 crore project.

Notably, the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) took center stage with a comprehensive Rs 1,200 crore project, encompassing the construction of a new cricket stadium in Kochi as part of a larger vision to establish a sports city in Chengamanad.

KCA President Jayesh George formally submitted the proposal for the ambitious 'Cochin Sports City' to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The proposed Sports City includes a comprehensive array of facilities such as indoor and outdoor practice areas, training grounds, sports academies, research centers, eco-parks, water-sports parks, sports medicine and fitness centers, an e-sports arena, entertainment zones, and a club house. This visionary project signifies a significant stride towards establishing Kerala as a hub for sports and recreational activities.

While the majority of these proposals have identified suitable land for sporting infrastructure, the investors eagerly await government clearance. Meerans Group, for instance, plans to construct eight football stadiums and four training centers across various districts in the state, including Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod.

Premier Group, responsible for managing the Greenfield Stadium's convention center and other amenities, aims to invest Rs 450 crore in building a 60,000-capacity football stadium in Kozhikode. Meanwhile, the KCA has proposed a 40,000-seater stadium in Kochi, to be situated on 40 acres in Chengamanad Village, Aluva, en route to the Nedumbassery International Airport.