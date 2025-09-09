AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers: Israeli air strikes near Doha ahead of India-Brunei match

Explosions were reported on Tuesday near the Suheim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, Qatar, where India’s U23 football team is scheduled to face Brunei in an AFC Asian Cup qualifier on Tuesday night.

Despite the attacks, the match will go ahead as planned, with both teams already at the venue.

According to a statement from the Israeli military, the strikes were a targeted operation against members of the Hamas leadership. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Shin Bet confirmed that the Air Force carried out the attack, calling it the first such operation in Qatar.

“The members of the leadership who were attacked led the terrorist organization’s activities for years, and are directly responsible for carrying out the October 7 massacre and waging the war against the State of Israel,” the military statement said. It added that precision weapons and intelligence measures were used to minimize civilian casualties.

Qatar, a key mediator in ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas, also hosts the region’s largest US military facility, Al Udeid Air Base.

The strikes, reported within 5 km of the stadium, have heightened security concerns, though local authorities have not announced restrictions on sporting events.

The India U23 vs Brunei fixture is scheduled to kick off later tonight as part of the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers, with organizers confirming no disruption to the tournament schedule.