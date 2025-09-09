Football
U23 Asian Cup qualifier: India seek big win against Brunei Darussalam - Live score and updates
Tonight is India's last chance to qualify for its first-ever AFC U23 Asian Cup.
India fell to Qatar by a narrow margin in their previous outing, but on Tuesday night, they have yet another opportunity to qualify for their first-ever AFC U23 Asian Cup when they take on Brunei Darussalam in their final Group H fixture at the Suheim bin Hamad Stadium in Doha.
India go into this fixture with three points in their kitty courtesy their victory against Bahrain.
The Blue Colts can progress either as potential group winners or as among the four best runners-up across all groups if they were to beat Brunei Darussalam. That said, a critical factor will be the goal difference.
Remember, Qatar scored 13 goals against Brunei Darussalam, after which Bahrain pumped in 10 in their fixture. This means that if India beats Brunei Darussalam and Bahrain beat Qatar (by not more than two goals) in the last Group H match India will finish in first place and confirm their qualification (owing to a better head-to-head goal difference in the matches involving the top three teams).
Can the Blue Colts deliver the goods against Brunei Darussalam?
Live action begins at 8.45pm IST.
Catch all the live action at it happens...
Live Updates
- 9 Sep 2025 5:03 PM GMT
85’ – Goal for India!
Mohammed Aimen produces a moment of magic. The Kerala winger charged down the left flank, cut inside brilliantly, and slotted home with a superb solo effort. Alongside hat-trick hero Vibin Mohanan, Aimen adds to the Kerala connection on the scoresheet.
- 9 Sep 2025 4:58 PM GMT
83’ – Goal ruled out for India!
Sahil Harijan thought he had scored, slotting the ball into the net, but the flag was raised for offside. India’s wait for a fifth goal goes on.
- 9 Sep 2025 4:51 PM GMT
77’ – India still pushing forward!
With qualification hopes hinging on goal difference, India continue to press hard for more goals. Every attack is being played with urgency as they look to maximise their tally against Brunei.
- 9 Sep 2025 4:37 PM GMT
62’ – Goal for India!
Vibin Mohanan steps up and curls in a stunning free-kick to complete his hat-trick. A moment of individual brilliance from the midfielder makes it 4–0 for India, further tightening their grip on the game.
- 9 Sep 2025 4:28 PM GMT
52’ India nearly make it four!
Parthib Gogoi found himself with a golden chance inside the box, but his effort was denied by the Brunei goalkeeper. The rebound also fell kindly for him, yet he couldn’t convert, letting Brunei off the hook.
- 9 Sep 2025 4:24 PM GMT
2nd Half | IND 3 - 0 BRU
And we're back for the second half of this 'must-win-big' game for the Blue Colts.
- 9 Sep 2025 4:07 PM GMT
Half-time | IND 3 - 0 BRU
India began rather well, scoring in the first ten minutes of the game. Thereafter, the Brunei defense got its act together to deny India.
But with 80% possession and 7 shots on target, India has been relentless.
But they needs more goals in the 2nd half.
- 9 Sep 2025 4:05 PM GMT
Half-time | IND 3 - 0 BRU
49' Corner for India, it is played out to the edge of the box. The header comes in from India, its weak and is gathered by the Brunei keeper, who clings on to the ball and kills time.
Half-time!!
- 9 Sep 2025 4:02 PM GMT
1st Half | IND 3 - 0 BRU
4' of added time in this first half and more time for India to perhaps add another goal before they head into the half-time break.