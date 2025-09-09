U23 Asian Cup qualifier: India seek big win against Brunei Darussalam - Live score and updates

India fell to Qatar by a narrow margin in their previous outing, but on Tuesday night, they have yet another opportunity to qualify for their first-ever AFC U23 Asian Cup when they take on Brunei Darussalam in their final Group H fixture at the Suheim bin Hamad Stadium in Doha.

India go into this fixture with three points in their kitty courtesy their victory against Bahrain.

The Blue Colts can progress either as potential group winners or as among the four best runners-up across all groups if they were to beat Brunei Darussalam. That said, a critical factor will be the goal difference.

Remember, Qatar scored 13 goals against Brunei Darussalam, after which Bahrain pumped in 10 in their fixture. This means that if India beats Brunei Darussalam and Bahrain beat Qatar (by not more than two goals) in the last Group H match India will finish in first place and confirm their qualification (owing to a better head-to-head goal difference in the matches involving the top three teams).

Can the Blue Colts deliver the goods against Brunei Darussalam?

Live action begins at 8.45pm IST.

Catch all the live action at it happens...







