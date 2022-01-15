Football
ISL 2021-22: "We've enough quality to reach the playoffs," says Hyderabad FC's Edu Garcia
In an exclusive interview with The Bridge, Garcia discusses the move, new challenges, and his hopes as an HFC player.
Working with Manolo Marquez
What according to Edu sets Hyderabad FC apart
Since his arrival at Hyderabad FC, Manolo Marquez has worked with a relatively young squad and has received huge applause for their impressive performance last season. The Telangana-based club is known for promoting younger players and they have immense trust in the Indian players.
"We have our own style of play. When we play, we play as a team and try to follow the style every time. Football is a team sport and if every player plays in the same way it makes it very difficult for the opponent time," the 31-year-old Spaniard quipped.
On what aspects does HFC need to work on to qualify for the playoffs
"Qualifying to the playoffs is a big challenge for Hyderabad this season and I'm here because I like the challenges. It won't be an easy task, we need to keep working hard and stay focused on every single aspect of the games. I believe we have enough quality to get to our goal, " opined Garcia.
Things to improve to bolster HFC chances this season
During the interview, Edu revealed that he is very self-critical. He explained how he motivates himself to improve his performance in every game. The Spaniard gave a perception of his role within the squad and said, "I am always thinking about how I can improve myself or how I can help the team more. This season I think I have to help the team with my experience and my qualities."
"This year I'm working to improve all the things, the ones I do worst but also the ones I do better," concluded the attacking midfielder.