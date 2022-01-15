Eduardo "Edu" García Martín has joined Hyderabad FC this season on a one-year agreement from ATK Mohun Bagan. He has featured in four games in the Indian Super League 2021-22 campaign so far and has two assists to his name. has joinedthis season on a one-year agreement from. He has featured in four games in the2021-22 campaign so far and has two assists to his name.

Garcia has been a proven player in the Indian football circuit having played for Bengaluru FC, ATK, and ATK Mohun Bagan previously. The Spaniard has already marked his presence and impact at Hyderabad and since his move, the attacking midfielder has become an integral player for Manolo Marquez.

In an exclusive interview with The Bridge, Edu Garcia explained why he joined Hyderabad, the challenges, his hopes, and much more.





🔥 An in-form Edu Garcia is a treat to watch!



Our No 1⃣1⃣ is who you've chosen as the VSP of the Match from #CFCHFC.#ThisIsOurGame #మనహైదరాబాద్ #HyderabadFC @VijaySales pic.twitter.com/moVaY8Mkft — Hyderabad FC (@HydFCOfficial) January 15, 2022





Working with Manolo Marquez



The Spaniard claims that he is a big admirer of the playing style of Hyderabad FC and the way Manolo Marquez leads the whole team. He admits that the Spanish coach has played a key role in his transfer to the Nizams from ATK Mohun Bagan.

"The playing style of Hyderabad FC is one of the biggest reasons why I have come here. So, it has been easy for me to adapt to their style," Garcia starts speaking. Garcia starts speaking.

💫 మన కిరాక్ attackerకు దారి ఇవ్వండి! 😉



🙌 Make way for our new attacking midfielder, @Edu_Garcia90 who brings with him versatility and experience.



Get ready for some 𝙴𝚍𝚞-𝚖𝚊𝚐𝚒𝚌! 🪄🎩#WelcomeEduGarcia #HyderabadFC 💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/IMVdk5pNJM — Hyderabad FC (@HydFCOfficial) July 12, 2021

What according to Edu sets Hyderabad FC apart



Since his arrival at Hyderabad FC, Manolo Marquez has worked with a relatively young squad and has received huge applause for their impressive performance last season. The Telangana-based club is known for promoting younger players and they have immense trust in the Indian players.



"We have our own style of play. When we play, we play as a team and try to follow the style every time. Football is a team sport and if every player plays in the same way it makes it very difficult for the opponent time," the 31-year-old Spaniard quipped.

On what aspects does HFC need to work on to qualify for the playoffs



Hyderabad FC failed to make it to the playoffs the last term as they finished fifth on the ISL table with 29 points. The Nizams have made shrewd reinforcements this season and would hope to make it to the playoffs of the ISL this season.

"Qualifying to the playoffs is a big challenge for Hyderabad this season and I'm here because I like the challenges. It won't be an easy task, we need to keep working hard and stay focused on every single aspect of the games. I believe we have enough quality to get to our goal, " opined Garcia.



Edu Garcia in action against NorthEast United; (Image via HFC Media)

Things to improve to bolster HFC chances this season



During the interview, Edu revealed that he is very self-critical. He explained how he motivates himself to improve his performance in every game. The Spaniard gave a perception of his role within the squad and said, "I am always thinking about how I can improve myself or how I can help the team more. This season I think I have to help the team with my experience and my qualities."



"This year I'm working to improve all the things, the ones I do worst but also the ones I do better," concluded the attacking midfielder.