Football
ISL: "We're still in the experimental phase," says Kerala Blasters coach Vukomanovic
Bengaluru and Kerala share the points after late drama at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim.
Kerala Blasters FC played Bengaluru FC away from home at the GMC Athletic Stadium on matchday three of the Indian Super League 2021-21 season, as they hoped to register their first win of the campaign. BFC defender Ashique Kuruniyan scored at both ends as the game ended in a 1-1 draw.
BFC took the lead in the 84th minute courtesy of a shocking mistake from Albino Gomes, who tried to catch a weak shot from Ashique Kuruniyan. The Kerala goalkeeper made a brilliant save from point-blank range minutes before committing the huge blunder. More drama unfolded within a few minutes when Kuruniyan scored a shocking own goal. The left-back attempted to clear a cross from Leskovic corner at the far post, but his clearance ended at the back of his own net.
Kerala Blasters FC head coach Ivan Vukomanovic talked about the result and his side's performance in the post-match press conference. Here is what he said.
On the winless run and his team's performance so far
"We played a game three days ago and BFC had one more day to recover than us. So, we wanted to be more compact and focussed," the Serbian added further.
On the equalizer
About the team's performance against Bengaluru FC
The game produced only a couple of goal scoring opportunities. Although BFC had more possession of the ball, the game was evenly poised. Talking to the media after the game, the Kerala boss didn't look upset with one point from the game.
Are Kerala relying too much on Adrian Luna?
The final question that was asked to him as if his team is lacking creativity in the middle and becoming too much reliant on the Uruguayan playmaker. To which the manager answered, "We have improved a lot since we started our preseason in August and we're happy with the improvement of every individual in the team."
Speaking about Luna he further added, "Luna is one play who likes to have the ball for most of the time. He has the ability to let other players grow and play better. I'm happy with the involvement of foreign players and I'm confident that they will perform much better in the coming days."