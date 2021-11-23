ISL: "We need to review our performance in detail," says Goa coach Juan Ferrando

The Spaniard spoke to the media in his post-match press conference after FC Goa was outclassed by the defending champions at the Fatorda Stadium. Juan Ferrando admits that the standards have to be improved and need to bounce back quickly after they fell down 0-3 to Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League (ISL).

Igor Angulo found the back of the net twice in the opening half before Ygor Catatau extended the lead for the host in the second half. Ferrando made three attacking substitutions in the second half but it was not enough to get them back in the game.

Here's what the FC Goa manager had to say after the disappointing defeat...



What is your assessment of the game tonight and what are the exact aspects that went wrong for FC Goa?





Ferrando: "We looked slow in transition tonight. We tried to build from the back but cheaply gave away every ball in very dangerous areas and they took away those chances. From defense to attack, things were not just working for us. I think it was not because of one or two reasons. We need to review our performance in detail and see what went wrong for us."



Ferrando looked disappointed after the 3-0 defeat against Mumbai; [Image Source: ISL Media]



Brandon Fernandes was not included on the squad list. Did he pick up any injury?



Ferrando: "Yes, Brandon is injured. He sustained a significant injury playing for the national team [at the SAFF Championship] and is still continuing his recovery process. Dealing with injuries is always difficult and in this case, we need time. We are monitoring him closely but he is not yet ready to make the squad."



Igor [Angulo], who scored a brace tonight, was on your side last season. How painful it was to see him play against Goa?

Ferrando: "No, no! From last season, we all know that Igor is a very good no 9. Of course, he is a great player but you've to admit that Mumbai has got some great players. When you play against any team, you look at the whole squad and not just one player. Igor did score twice but their overall team performance was perfect tonight and he was a huge part of it."

FC Goa will be eyeing a comeback against Jamshedpur FC on Friday; [Image Source: FC Goa Media]

How important will it be for [FC] Goa to bounce back quickly from tonight's defeat?

Ferrando: "It is very important and that's what good teams so do. I know, it is really hard to control emotions and I believe tonight will be very very difficult for all of us. From tomorrow, we'll start again, first, we'll review the match, and understand the reason for the defeat. Then we'll work on it and shift our focus completely on the Jamshedpur game."