ISL: "We need to recover the players physically and mentally," says Odisha FC boss Kiko Ramirez

Kiko Ramirez's Odisha FC were stunned, as Ivan Vukomanovic's Kerala Blasters held them in a 2-1 loss. This marked the first win for the Yellow Army so far this season, in the Indian Super League 2021.

Although the game was very tight for both sides but strikes from Alvaro Vasquez and Prashanth saw Odisha FC give away points for the first time. Although not being on the score sheet himself, Adrian Luna provided a lot of threats as well while assisting the goals. However, Nikhil Raj pulled a goal back for his side in the last stroke of the encounter, it was nothing but a mere consolation.



Speaking to the media, after the 2-1 loss, Kiko Ramirez accepted his being diverted, which caused them to concede the goals.

On his team's performance:



Kiko Ramirez's Odisha FC has shown some brilliant display of attacking dominance in their previous games, which somehow felt lacking today. Speaking on his squad's performance, the gaffer said: "It's true that we didn't start very well but at the end of the first half we had clear chances and also at the beginning of the second half to take the lead but we couldn't convert it. In the best moment of the match for the team, we conceded a goal because we're not focused and they beat us with a through ball. For the second goal, there must be some fair play. If it's a bouncing ball you must act in a different way."



On Jonathas De Jesus' absence

The most shocking part of the Odisha FC lineup was the absence of Jonathas De Jesus. The Brazilian has been absolutely spectacular in the previous and answering the doubts regarding Jonathas' absence, Kiko Ramirez stated: "It is not very serious but he has a little muscle problem so we thought that it was better if he took a rest."



On the success of the Spanish players in the league

Seasons after season, Spanish players have thrived in the Indian Super League, more than any other foreign nationality. Talking about the reason behind the success the Spaniard himself was quoted saying: "Not only in India but Spanish players are playing well everywhere. There are so many high-quality players in Spain and not all can fit there so they are playing in different countries."

On Odisha FC's revival



On being asked how his squad can revive from the loss and what is being in line for the team, Ramirez answered in all positives. He stated: "We need to recover the players physically and mentally and focus on the next match."

