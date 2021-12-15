ISL: "We need to move forward," says Jamshedpur FC Head Coach Owen Coyle

A hat-trick from Greg Stewart saw Jamshedpur FC sink Odisha FC,4-0, to reach the second spot in the Indian Super League 2021-22 table.

Captain Peter Hartley opened the scoring for Owen Coyle's men from a Greg Stewart assist. Stewart himself struck thrice to give the Men of Steel a 4-0 lead in the first half. While Odisha FC recovered a lot in the second half, they failed to register a goal.



Ecstatic from the huge win, Jamshedpur FC boss Owen Coyle was all soaring as he spoke his mind on the performance to the media.

On having a four-goal lead

Having a 4 goal lead against a team attacking team like Odisha gives a huge boost of confidence. Speaking on the topic Coyle stated, "We deserved to be 4-0 up because of the quality of the goals and the chances we created. We were outstanding from the first goal. The intensity we played at and the finishing was clinical. We need to move forward. If we are as clinical as we were tonight that would stand us in good stead."

On positives from the game



Although Greg Stewart's hat-trick was a huge positive, the whole encounter was filled with positives for the Men of Steel. Admitting to the fact, the gaffer said, "The skipper's goal in the opening minutes. It was important we got a clean sheet. The young Indian players Boris and Rutwik came off the bench and did well. I am happy with all the young Indian players."



On Greg Stewart

Scoring the first hat-trick of the season, it's quite evident that Greg Stewart has adapted well to ISL and Indian soil. On being asked if he had anticipated the same, Coyle said, "Yeah I knew, that's why I brought him. I am not saying it because of today's game. If you look at my past interviews I told everyone about the impact he would have at Jamshedpur FC. Not just with goals but the overall quality of play. He is a tremendous addition to the squad."



On Alex Lima's injury



Alex Lima has been a key player for Jamshedpur FC this season. He has had a great impact in all the games he has played so far. Updating about his injury, Owen Coyle said, "Alex was running the midfield and controlling the game. The last thing you want is a player getting injured. So let's hope it's nothing serious."

