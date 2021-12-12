ISL: 'We have to recover every day,' says Habas after hard-fought draw against Chennaiyin FC

Antonio Lopez Habas' ATK Mohun Bagan continued their winless streak in the Indian Super League 2021-22 with a draw against Chennaiyin FC. This was their third consecutive encounter in which they dropped points.

After starting the game on a high note ATK Mohun Bagan drew first blood with Liston Colaco opening the score. ATK Mohun Bagan lost their momentum as the goal was cancelled out soon after by Vladimir Koman's beautiful strike. The Mariners not only fumbled to the pressure but their wastefulness up front resulted in a costly affair. Talking to the media, after the game Habas addressed the necessary steps that need to be taken before their next clash.

On his team's performance



ATK Mohun Bagan started the game on a high note with Liston Colaco's goal. However, it looked like they failed to capitalize on the momentum and gave in soon after. Speaking on his team's performance, the gaffer said, "I think the thing we didn't see from players in this match was disciplinary tactics. I am very happy with the performance of the team. We have Chennai who is a good team also. The score is fair and we have to grow every day because for me it was a satisfactory performance from the team." On problems being faced by his team The ISL teams have been playing three games a week and this takes its toll on the players. On being asked if it was something affecting their play, Habas resonated with the statement. He said, "We have to recover every day and we don't have any time. It is the same for all the opponents. I have been watching the other matches and it is normal for the other teams. The weather, humidity, and travel in the bus for almost 120 minutes a day is hard. They get physically tired and don't respond very well."

The battle in the midfield was intense; Via ISL Media

On what his team is lacking



Dropping points for the third time this season, Antonio Habas' side seemed lacklustre in their much-boasted attack. Speaking on the trails, Habas was quoted saying, "Today, the team was solid in defending and attacking, in both transitions maybe we have to be pressing in the attack that will create more possibilities to counter-attack this. We had the opportunity to pass, I think the performance was okay and now we have to improve for the next match."









