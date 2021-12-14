ISL: "We gifted them silly goals in the last minutes," says North East Coach Khalid Jamil

Another lousy performance against Hyderabad FC has left the North East United at the bottom of the table just above East Bengal in this season's Indian Super League. Hyderabad was always the favourites heading into this encounter but the Highlanders had desperately needed a win as they have just won one game this season. A disappointed Khalid Jamil faced the press to answer for their humiliating 5-1 loss against Manolo Marquez's men.

North East United's efficiency



After the third goal from Obgeche at 78th minute, the North-Eastern side was practically shut off in front of Hyderabad's dominating football. Jamil's disappointment was evident but he refused to blame the players for their loss. He said,

"Everybody tried very hard but sometimes in football these things happen. I don't want to blame anybody because they have all worked very hard. Now we have to think about our next game."

Missing Key players

Today the starting lineup was a shock for the fans as their reliable attacking duo was missing from the sheet. Deshorn Brown, who looked menacing against Odisha and Camara who had been filling Brown's boots while he was injured both didn't make an appearance against the Nizams. Khaleed Jamil stated the obvious when asked about the exclusion of the Deshorn Brown and Camara Duo.

"The reason for their exclusion is obviously injuries. That is why we didn't have them on the pitch today."

Where it all went wrong

In the first half, Even though a bit outplayed by the Hyderabadi side, the Highlanders were putting up a decent fight as it ended with a two to one score line favouring the Nizams. But Bartholomew Obgeche's 78th-minute goal proved to be too much for the highlanders. Their attack was completely shut off after that. Khalid Jamil had also pointed that out when asked about the exact time the match had gone out of their hands,

"First of all, we conceded some silly goals in the last 10 minutes. We gifted them goals after they had scored their third and that is in my opinion, what went wrong in our game."

North East players after their only goal of the match; Via ISL Medaia

How do you turn this season around



Khalid Jamil led North East United had ended their run at a personal best of the third position in their last campaign. The fans expected a similar kind of campaign this season. But the unfortunate injuries and dismal defence have derailed their campaign fairly early on this season. They still have chances of qualifying but the battle seems immensely uphill for the highlanders. When asked how he is assessing their chances of qualification he said,

"We must not think about qualification at this moment. We need to take small steps. We must think about the next game yeah we lost 4 games that is true but we must think about the next game."



