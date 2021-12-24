ISL: "We didn't deserve more than a point", says Hyderabad FC Head Coach Manolo Marquez

Hyderabad FC and SC East Bengal match ended in a one all draw in the matchday 8 of Indian Super League. Even though Hyderabad FC maintained their unbeaten run, Manolo Marquez made it clear that the outcome was not desired by them. He faced the press after their disappointing encounter with the struggling Red and Golds.

The unusual back four



Asish Rai and Juanan have been two pillars for the Nizams so far in this tournament. The young Indian impressed everyone with his speed and possessional sense upfront and tidiness in the defence. Juanan has been a dependable man in the defence throughout his first season for Hyderabad. Unfortunately, the Spaniard had to start the match without either of them in the defence, when asked why, he stated the obvious,

"They couldn't play because Asish had received a strong tackle and will be out for more than one game and Juanan has a problem with his knee." He also added, " When you don't win, you always remember the players who are not in the lineup."

Just one point

Hyderabad FC, who are frequently featuring the top four spot in this season's league table, were undoubted favourites in the match against a struggling East Bengal. But as it has been throughout the season, the ISL is full of unexpected turns. When asked if he was satisfied with just a point he said,

"Of course not. I think we didn't deserve more than one point, I am not satisfied with it either. But we didn't play well. We lost a good chance to add one more win to our tally"

Positives of the match

Hyderabad couldn't deliver their brand of performance in this match. They were sloppy in front of goal and their defence didn't feel like an invincible fortress as it often did in this campaign. When asked if the coach was able to pinpoint any positive aspect from this match at all, he disappointedly said,

"Not too much, the team was very bad throughout the match, even with the substitutions. Maybe the performance of Tavora was good in the second half. But I think in terms of football we didn't play a good game and when you don't play your brand of football, things like these happen."

Ogbeche after scoring the goal; Via ISL Media

Two costly points



At this point of the tournament, the leader board is always fluctuating. Hyderabad is into second place in the league right now. Even though the playoffs seems like a distant thought, Marquez knows games like these can hunt the Nizams at a later stage of the tournament.

"All the games that we don't win at this moment are costly. All the games are very difficult. East Bengal might be in a bad moment right now but all of their draws have come against strong oppositions."



