ISL: We deserved to win this game. But we have to stay modest we have to stay humble, says Kerala Blasters Head Coach Ivan Vukomanovic

Kerala Blasters have registered their first victory of the Indian Super League 2021-2022 against an in form Odisha FC on the Sunday night clash. Kerala had started the game with a fierce pressing and had dominated the opening half, but the deadlock was broken at 62 minutes when Luna's beautiful cross gave Alvaro Vazquez a one on one situation against Singh and the Spaniard had pounced the opportunity to register his debut goal for Kerala Blasters. The match ended 2-1 in favour of the home team thanks to two late goals. The coach was delighted to address the press in the post-match conference.

A win after three games

Vukomanovic had to wait for his first ISL win. The rejuvenated Kerala Blasters had taken their time before bagging the three points this season, but the coach didn't seem too worried about that. When asked about his opinion in today's win, he said,

"It was a huge moment for us but even in the first three games, I think we were playing good football. We wanted to explore different styles. We wanted to get in shape to press hard, we tried to play an offensive game against ATK Mohun Bagan. Later against North East we tried to correct the defensive line and kept a clean sheet. Even against Bengaluru, we played well. Today I think we knew before the game that we were going to face a very strong team, Odisha is a good team who can control the game and pass the ball well on the pitch. We knew there will be tough moments."

He went on saying, "We wanted our strategy to be high pressing and I think it paid off. I think tonight we saw some nice moments, we deserved to win this game. But we have to stay modest we have to stay humble. We are a very young team with very young players so we have to keep working hard to become better."









Kerala re-emerging as a powerhouse

After a horrendous campaign last season, Kerala Blasters had left no stones unturned on the transfer market. Players like Adrian Luna, Jorge Pereyra, Alvaro Vazquez, Harmanjot Khabra were signed and today's performance had only shown a glimpse of what this team is capable of. But the coach still hesitated to put themselves in the bracket of "strong teams". He said,

"Again we have to be honest to ourselves and we have to be modest. Every game for us will be difficult, every game for us will be tough and we have to deal with that. We always like to study our opponents and find their weak points to prepare for our games. That's why today our team looked slightly different from our last game against Bengaluru FC."

"Every game in front of us is important and every game is going to be crucial and we want to continue to become stronger, playing hard showing that we are a really tough team to beat. When we are organized when you are focused you become unbeatable so we want to continue building up," he added.

A mixed blessing

The match wasn't all good news for the Kerala fans as goalkeeper Albino Gomez had to leave the match at the 73rd minute for what looked to be a pulled muscle. The Indian U-23 keeper Gill stepped in but failed to maintain a clean sheet for the blasters. The fans might have to wait for an official announcement because when asked about the extent of his injury, the coach could not give a conclusive answer

"I still don't know, I haven't been to the dressing room I have to go and check with the medical stuff I hope it is nothing bad. I am sorry for him and we will evaluate it tonight as soon as we go back to the hotel."

Spanish Fiesta continues



Alvaro Vazquez has entered the long list of Spanish players who have been crucial for their teams this season, Vukomanovic analyzed why the Spanish players have been such an important part of every club in the ISL, he said,

"Spanish football players are one of the most educated and one of the best players in the world. Their education not only from football level but from social level is very effective. In their youth, they are educated to face senior-level teams and then the levels of Primera Liga and Segunda Liga. They are tough levels when you play many games in those leagues you become strong, that's why all of them when they come here, make a difference so I think the Spanish players are one of the best in Europe and one of the best in the world so that's why they make a difference and we are happy to have them."



