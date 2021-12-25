ISL: "We completely deserved to win the match," says Odisha FC Head Coach Kiko Ramirez

Odisha FC played a one-all draw with FC Goa on Friday evening. Jonathas and Ivan Gonzalez were on the score sheet for the Kalinga Warriors and the Gaurs respectively. Kiko Ramirez, OFC head coach faced the press and answered some of the questions from the journalists.

On answering about the overall team performance, Kiko seemed unsatisfied with the referee's decisions throughout the match. He replied "Of course we are happy, the team deserves to win the match after the second half. Well, there are some things we cannot control. Can someone please explain how it's possible that they didn't whistle a clear penalty? We understand that everybody can make mistakes, but how that was not a penalty is beyond my understandings. We received so many penalties against us but when it's our turn to get a penalty, we are always denied."

Nevertheless, the Odisha FC gaffer was satisfied and happy with his team's efforts. He praised his Kalinga Warriors and quoted, "We are really happy with the overall team performance today. We completely deserved to win the match. We are still building the team. We have got the youngest squad in the league so we need to follow and believe in the process."

Javi Hernandez substitution

Odisha FC players, especially Javi Hernandez and Coach Kiko Ramirez think they were deprived of a clear penalty opportunity that could have been the possible match-winner. Javi was substituted at the 68th minute. When asked about the Spaniard's early exit from the match, OFC gaffer replied "The referees were not fair with Javi. He was at the receiving end of so many fouls, including one clear penalty chance. He understands what happened with him and it's completely not fair, to be honest."

Odisha FC to miss Christmas celebration

The whole of India and the world will be celebrating Christmas the next day but sadly for the players and staff, their families could not join them for Covid restricts. When asked about the same, Kiko answered, "Sadly, no Christmas for us this year. Our families could not come and join due to the fifteen-day quarantine rule. So we will focus and direct all-out efforts towards the next match."