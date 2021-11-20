ISL: "I want to score in every match", says ATK Mohun Bagan star Liston Colaco

Last season's runners-up, ATK Mohun Bagan started their Indian Super League 2021-22 campaign with a bang. The Green and Maroon brigade demolished Kerala Blasters 4-2 and registered their first points of the season. Hugo Boumous and Roy Krishna set the tone for the Mariners in the first half, while their star in the second half was young Liston Colaco. Liston's 50th-minute world-class curler was arguably the best of the lot. Added to that, his silky skills and nimble footwork were a delight watch. In an interview after the match, Liston expressed his thoughts about last night's performance, fans, and many more.

Liston Speaks

Donning the Green and Maroon jersey in the ISL for the first time, Liston thoroughly enjoyed his time on the field. The 23-year-old forward also reckoned his strike against Kerala as the best goal he has ever produced. "Everyone is saying that my ISL goal in Green and Maroon jersey is world-class. However, I have to admit that although I have scored some good goals before, I have never scored such a goal. It feels good to score in that matter." Liston quipped.

.@colaco_liston's brilliant goal was the cherry on top of @atkmohunbaganfc's impressive performance in the opening fixture aganst @KeralaBlasters! ⚽️✨



Dedicating his goal to the Mariners



After paying a record amount of transfer fee, ATK Mohun Bagan signed Liston Colaco from Hyderabad FC. He made his debut for ATKMB in the last AFC Cup campaign. The young forward netted one goal against Mazia and assisted the all-important equalizer against Basundhara, helping the Mariners to qualify for the knockouts. He carried his good form to the domestic competition and produced a class display in the first match of the season. To show his gratitude, Colaco dedicated his brilliant strike to the mariners. Like a pure forward, he also expressed his desire to score in every match. "I enjoyed everyones' wishes. I want to score in every match. I want to dedicate my first goal in Green and Maroon shirt to the mariners," expressed the young forward.

On his family

Speaking about his family, the Indian International shared how happy his family members are to see him performing well. "My family, especially my parents are happier with my performance than even I. There is no opportunity to enter the field, so they watched the game on the TV," the young mariner said.

Liston Colaco going one on one with Rahul KP; (Image via ISL)

On everyone's big expectations



With good performances on his back, Liston knows that everyone expects him to continue his good form and do what does best. Usually, this kind of expectation creates pressure on the budding players but Liston has converted this pressure to his strength. "Everyone expects me to play very well which will help me score more goals and as a result, it will help the team," said the Indian International.