ISL 2021-22: "Very Hard to See Juan Ferrando in Opposite Dugout but We are Still Friends," says Clifford Miranda

ATK Mohun Bagan defeated FC Goa by 2-1 in their Indian Super League game at Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa and FC Goa's assistant manager Clifford Miranda had quite a few things to share from this match.

Despite his controversial departure from the club, Clifford Miranda said, he is still friends with ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Juan Ferrando.

The Gaurs are currently ranked seventh in the standings with only eight points in eight games.

Miranda, Ferrando's former assistant, said both coaches gave their all for their respective sides during the match.

Miranda also urged for his players to improve in specific areas of the field as they want to recover from a sluggish start to the season and reach the Hero ISL semi-finals.

Miranda substituted for FC Goa's newly appointed Head Coach Derrick Pereira in the Press conference today. The following are some quotes from Miranda's press conference:

On ATK Mohun Bagan Having Better Players Than FC Goa



Miranda was asked if he thinks The Kolkata Based ATKMB have a better squad than his club. To this, he replied by saying, ''If you talk individually they are a better team, they have better players. But I felt as a team we did well against established players, against a good system. As a team, I think we did very well."

Reasons for the Loss Today

FC Goa were the better club for the most part of the game today. They dominated stats like possession, attempts on goal, and big chances created but couldn't capitalize on it. About this, Miranda said, "We need to work on our finishing, on our play in the final third and our coordination while pressing. When the ball is shifted from one side to the other, coordination is important."

Muhammed Nemil, Devendra Murgaonkar and Other Youngsters Performance for the First Team

Muhammed Nemil started for the first time today and Devendra Murgaonkar has been starting for the Gaurs for quite some time now. Other youngsters are also getting chances. Taking about this, Miranda said, "The club has a very strong foundation where players from the youth team are progressing. They are taking a step forward and it helps the first team. It's good for the club overall."

On Seeing Juan Ferrando in Opposite Dugout

Juan Ferrando caused a stir when he left FC Goa on 19th December to take over ATK Mohun Bagan who had released Antonio Lopez Habas of his duties just a few days ago. Clifford Miranda who was also his assistant at that time shared his feelings about the whole incident. He said, "It's difficult. We worked together for one and a half years very closely. We had a very good progressive relationship and a very good personal relationship. But for me and I'm sure for him as well, we are friends. We care for each other before and after the game but during the game we are professionals. I'm sure it is the same for him. We work for our team, we fight for our team."

FC Goa play their next game on 2nd January against Kerala Blasters and they will surely look to bounce back from this defeat in the new year