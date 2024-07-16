ISL Transfers: Nishchal Chandan signs for Jamshedpur, Punjab retains 5 players

Jamshedpur FC have completed the signing of exciting young defender Nishchal Chandan and Punjab FC have retained the services of five Indian players ahead of the upcoming ISL season.

﻿Nishchal signs for Jamshedpur FC



The 25-year-old defender hailing from Chandigarh strengthens the backline of the Men of Steel. Standing at an impressive 6 feet 3 inches, his signing is in addition to Pratik Chaudhari in the central defense.

Nishchal Chandan expressed his joy and commitment, stating,” Joining Jamshedpur FC is a dream come true! I'm ecstatic to be a part of a club with such a rich history and to have the opportunity to play in the ISL. I'm grateful to Head Coach Khalid Jamil and the management for believing in me."



His impressive performance for Churchill Brothers in 2023-24, where he played all 19 games, led to Jamshedpur FC signing him.



Head Coach Khalid Jamil shared his enthusiasm about the signing, saying, “Nishchal has a great opportunity ahead of him, but he must be patient and wait for his chance. He needs to showcase his abilities and consistently deliver strong performances to secure his place in the team."

﻿Punjab FC bolsters Indian core



Punjab FC has announced the retention of five Indian players ahead of the upcoming 2024-25 season.

Young midfielders Ashis Pradhan, Ricky Shabong, Manglenthang Kipgen, experienced defender Suresh Meitei and goalkeeper Ravi Kumar have extended their stay at the club signing multiple year contracts.

Ravi and Ashis have extended their stay until May 2026, while Suresh and Ricky have signed a two year contract until May 2027. The club has extended Kipgen’s contract until May 2028.



Ravi made 16 appearances in the last ISL season and made 47 saves keeping three clean sheets.

Centre back Suresh Meitei was instrumental in the team’s defensive performances making 14 appearances and assisting once.

Ashis Pradhan, Ricky Shabong and Manglenthang Kipgen made 17, 10 and four appearances respectively adding steel and creativity in the middle of the park.



Speaking about the extensions, Technical Director of Punjab FC, Nikolas Topoliatis said, “All five players were key to our plans and they will be again important for us in the upcoming season. I am sure that they will perform to their fullest for us to have a successful campaign in the coming season.”









