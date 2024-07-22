ISL Transfers: Mohun Bagan sign Jamie Maclaren on a four-year deal

All-time top scorer of the Australian A-League and five-time A-League golden boot winner Jamie MacLaren signs for Mohun Bagan Super Giant on a four-year deal, the club announced on Monday.

He will join Jose Molina's side next week as preseason preparations are underway for all ISL clubs ahead of the upcoming season.

He has scored 166 goals in the A-League in 250 appearances, with 112 of the 166 coming for Melbourne City, the club he spent six years with, since 2018.



He also has 31 international caps for the Australian football team, scoring 11 times, including a hattrick against Nepal in 2019.

He was also part of the 23-men Australian squad that played the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Speaking about signing for Mohun Bagan, Maclaren said "I watched a lot of Indian football, dating back to the Iain Hume days. The reason why I chose Mohun Bagan is the incredible history and also their trophy ambitions."

"Having won a lot in Australia, I am looking forward to adding to an already decorated group of staff and players. The crowds are electric, passionate and I can't wait to play in front of the Mariners," he added.

He also shared his enthusiasm about playing in the Kolkata Derby.

"The Kolkata Derby is a fixture that I have watched before, and to see over 60,000 inside our stadium is incredible and like always derbies are extra special for the fans," he said.

He concluded with a word for the passionate supported of MBSG, stating "I cannot wait to represent this badge, this city and fight every game. I will be doing my best and hardest every day so that in the end we can be celebrating more trophies."



