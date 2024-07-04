ISL Transfers: Javier Siverio extends his stay with Jamshedpur FC

Jamshedpur FC on Thursday announced that Javier Siverio has extended his contract with the club for another year.

The 26-year-old Spaniard had joined the Men of Steel in January, freshly after being champion of the Super Cup where he scored two crucial goals. Quickly proving his worth, he scored 3 goals in just eight appearances for the Men of Steel His physical presence, clean finishing, and ability to play pressing football significantly bolstered Jamshedpur FC's attacking capabilities. Siverio signs a one-year deal with a performance-based option to extend.

Siverio's excitement about his new chapter with Jamshedpur FC was palpable when he said, "The club and head coach Khalid Jamil have placed their trust in me, giving me the opportunity to prove my worth. I embraced this challenge last season and am thrilled to have rediscovered my best football with the Men of Steel. We should have finished much better on the table for the team that we were, and this is season is about correcting that. As soon as the season ended, it was clear the club wanted me to extend my stay. For me staying here was always my first choice. Our goal is always to win while giving our best in every game to make our fans proud. The We need to continue making them proud on the pitch, and I believe they will come in even greater numbers. We must be formidable at home, and for that, we need their unwavering support"

The Spaniard has previously won the ISL championship in his debut season in 2021-22. Siverio's football journey began at the UD Las Palmas academy, from where he graduated in 2015. He represented Spanish teams such as Las Palmas B, Racing Santander B, and Racing Santander before moving to Hyderabad FC ahead of the 2021-22 season. He has 23 goals to his name during his time in India across all competitions.

Head coach Khalid Jamil expressed his confidence in Siverio's abilities, highlighting how well he fits into the team's style of play. "Siverio is an attacking striker who complements my style of play perfectly. His work rate helps to play high-pressing football effectively and he is strong in aerial duels. He integrates well with the team and with four years of experience in the Indian Super League (ISL) is well-acquainted with the playing conditions in India. His versatility in being able to play as a lone striker as well as a second striker is an asset. He is a talented striker who possesses the ability to both create and convert them into goals. This season will be crucial for him to make a significant impact and contribute significantly to the club with consistency." Jamil remarked.

Javier Siverio is set to join pre-season in July and wear the jersey no 9 for the men of steel.