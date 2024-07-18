ISL Transfers: FC Goa signs Dejan Dražić, Hardik Bhatt back with Mumbai

With the Durand Cup right around the corner, the ISL teams are still busy bringing in players and finalizing their squads ahead of the preseason and subsequently, the ISL.

FC Goa's latest addition is Dejan Dražić, the talented midfielder from Serbia, first of its kind for the club.

Mumbai City have brought back full back Hardik Bhatt on a one year agreement.

﻿Dejan Dražić pens deal with FC Goa

﻿Midfielder Dejan Dražić becomes the club’s first-ever signing from Serbia, with Dražić penning a two-year contract with the Gaurs.

This being his first-ever assignment outside of the European continent, the 28-year-old arrives on Indian shores to play for FC Goa after an impressive season with Cyprus-based Ethnikos Achna FC, where he notched six goals and 14 assists across 39 appearances in 2023-24.

With 326 appearances, 54 goals and 48 assists overall across his club career, the 28-year-old brings with him substantial experience and a distinguished record, as he now looks to try his hand in Indian football.

Head Coach Manolo Marquez expressed his excitement about the new signing, stating, “We’re elated to welcome Dejan to FC Goa. He is a very talented player, technically brilliant with fine dribbling abilities and a very good final pass.

"Versatility is another one of Dejan’s qualities. He can play as a winger or as an attacking midfielder. All of this makes him a fantastic addition to the squad, and we’re sure he will hit the ground running at training once he arrives,” the Spaniard added.

On his decision to join FC Goa, Dražić said, “I’m happy to join the Gaurs, and I’m ready for a new challenge after so many years in Europe. I heard the best things about the Indian Super League from my friends from Serbia who played here.

Dejan Dražić is hence the Gaurs’ fourth confirmed foreign signing for the 2024-25 season, after Carl McHugh, Odei Onaindia who recently extended his terms and Iker Guarrotxena who returned to the Club last week after an impressive debut campaign in 2022-23.

Mumbai City welcomes back Hardik Bhatt



﻿The 27-year-old fullback returns to the Islanders after a loan stint earlier, in the second half of the 2022-23 season.

Born and raised in Mumbai, Hardik is a versatile right-footed full-back. He joined MCFC in January, 2023.

He made four appearances for the Islanders during the 2022-23 season, representing the club in both the Indian Super League and the Super Cup.

He was also part of the squad that won the ISL League Winners’ Shield in 2023.

Hardik has played 47 games across domestic tournaments in India, scoring 2 goals and registering 2 assists. He now aims to contribute to Mumbai City's targets in the upcoming season.

"I am delighted to be back with Mumbai City FC. The club holds a special place in my heart, and I am honoured to wear the jersey again," Hardik said.

"It's a privilege to be part of a team that consistently raises the bar by winning titles, and I am looking forward to contributing to the team's success in the upcoming season," he added.